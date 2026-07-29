Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today reported:

The Board of Directors of Stepan Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.395 per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to common stockholders of record on September 1, 2026. The Company increased its quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2025 by $0.010 per share, marking the 58th consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to stockholders.

Corporate Profile

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Stepan utilizes a network of modern production facilities located in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about Stepan Company please visit the Company online at www.stepan.com.

More information about Stepan's sustainability program can be found on the Sustainability page at www.stepan.com.

Certain information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements about Stepan Company's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, Stepan Company's actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "should," "illustrative" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Stepan Company and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond Stepan Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among other factors, the risks, uncertainties and factors described in Stepan Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports, and include (but are not limited to) risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to realize cost savings or operating efficiencies associated with strategic initiatives, including Project Catalyst; risks related to restructuring activities, including the execution of facility closures and asset, decommissioning, potential operational disruptions, impacts on employees and local, communities, and environmental compliance; accidents, unplanned production shutdowns, interruptions or disruptions in manufacturing facilities; reduced demand due to customer product reformulations or new technologies; our inability to successfully develop or introduce new products; compliance with laws and other legal restrictions, including those relating to the international scope of our business; domestic and global competition; volatility of raw material and energy costs and supply; disruptions in transportation or significant changes in transportation costs; downturns in certain industries and general economic downturns; international business risks, including changes in global trade policies, tariffs, and retaliatory measures and countermeasures; currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in tax policy and potential adverse tax consequences due to the international scope of our business; downgrades in our credit ratings or our ability to access the credit or capital markets if and when necessary; global political, military, security or other instability and increased security regulations; costs, delays and miscalculations in capacity needs related to expansion or other capital projects; interruption or breaches of information technology systems; unfavorable resolution of litigation against us; maintaining and protecting intellectual property rights; our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates and successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; our ability to retain executive management and key personnel; and issues relating to compliance with our debt covenants.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Stepan Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Stepan Company