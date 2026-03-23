Stepping Up the Softness: Pair of Thieves Brings Upgraded Basics to Target

The Elevated Basics Brand Launches its Ultra-Soft Rayon Made from Bamboo Collection Exclusively at Target Stores

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair of Thieves, the lifestyle essentials brand known for reimagining everyday basics, today announced the launch of the new Rayon made from Bamboo collection, available at Target as the exclusive retailer.

Designed for next-level comfort, the collection is crafted from rayon derived from bamboo, an innovative textile celebrated for its supreme softness, breathability, and versatility. The new collection introduces a range of elevated boxer briefs, crew and ankle socks, and features a sophisticated palette of muted tones with subtle detailing. The collection reflects Pair of Thieves' signature blend of elevated design and accessible pricing, upgrading everyday basics from worn-in, uninspired designs to a softer, more naturally comfortable bamboo fabric.

"Guys have put up with boring cotton basics for far too long, assuming a truly premium feel had to come with a luxury price tag," said David Ehrenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Pair of Thieves. "We're putting an end to that. By partnering with Target, we are bringing an upgraded, more comfortable fabric to the mass market and delivering next-level softness and comfort in everyday essentials."

The Rayon Made from Bamboo Collection features intentionally designed staples built for all-day comfort, including:

Boxer Briefs ($26.99/3pk) – Luxuriously soft, breathable boxer briefs crafted from bamboo-derived rayon with a refined fit and comfort-driven design. Fade resistant, durable, and pilling resistant. 5" inseam.

– Luxuriously soft, breathable boxer briefs crafted from bamboo-derived rayon with a refined fit and comfort-driven design. Fade resistant, durable, and pilling resistant. 5" inseam. Crew + Ankle Socks ($14.99/3pk) – Breezy-soft bamboo-derived rayon socks with moisture-wicking performance, arch support, mesh ventilation, and reinforced heel and toe for breathable, cushioned comfort.

The Rayon made from Bamboo Collection is now available for purchase on Pair of Thieves' website, in-store at 1,100 Target stores nationwide, and online at Target.com. To learn more about Pair of Thieves and to stay up to date on the latest launches, please visit www.pairofthieves.com and follow on Instagram at @pairofthieves.

ABOUT PAIR OF THIEVES

California-based brand redefining men's basics with a focus on comfort, style and performance. Founded in 2012, the company quickly gained a loyal following for its high-quality underwear, socks and loungewear, blending premium fabrics with eye-catching designs. Known for its effortless style and smarter construction, Pair of Thieves continues to disrupt the basics category while staying true to its mission: making everyday essentials anything but basic.

SOURCE Pair of Thieves