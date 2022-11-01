Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe to grow by USD 1.30 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

Nov 01, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sterile gloves market in western Europe is expected to grow by USD 1.30 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising concerns about hygiene and safety from healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), the increasing number of surgeries, and the widespread availability and affordability of sterile gloves will offer immense growth opportunities. However, intense competition leading to pricing pressure for key vendors might hamper the market growth.
Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Type
- Surgical Gloves
- During the anticipated period, the surgical gloves segment's market share growth in Western Europe will be significant. Around 20 million of the major surgeries performed annually around the world take place in Europe. Additionally, the number of cancer patients is rising, which increases patient demand for surgeries. Therefore, the need for sterile surgical gloves is driven by the increase in the variety of surgeries performed worldwide, which in turn fuels the expansion of the Western European sterile glove market during the forecast period.
- Examination Gloves
- Cleanroom Gloves
- Geography
- Germany
- France
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest Of Western Europe
Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sterile gloves market in western Europe report covers the following areas:
- Sterile Gloves Market size in Western Europe
- Sterile Gloves Market trends in Western Europe
- Sterile Gloves Market in industry analysis Western Europe
One of the main factors boosting the growth of the sterile glove market in Western Europe is the rising concerns about hygiene and safety from healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the increasing preference for powder-free gloves. However, the factor impeding the growth of the sterile gloves market in Western Europe is the fierce competition that puts price pressure on major vendors.
Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The sterile gloves market in Western Europe is highly competitive because of a large number of global, regional, and local players competing with each other. But the nature of the industry is consolidated because the market is dominated by major players like 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., B. Braun SE, BERNER International GmbH, Cardinal Health inc., Dynarex Corp., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell international inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Meditrade Holding GmbH, Medline industries inc., Protective Industrial Products inc., is a prominent player in the market and is constantly focusing on the introduction of new products in the market.
- Ansell Ltd. - The company offers Western Europe sterile gloves namely Microflex 93 260.
- BERNER International GmbH - The company offers western Europe sterile gloves such as the Manu L protective glove, a powder-free cyto and chemical protective glove made of latex.
- Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers Western Europe sterile gloves such as Surgical Gloves, Exam Gloves, and Cleanroom Gloves.
Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the sterile gloves market in western Europe's growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sterile gloves market in western Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sterile gloves market in western Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sterile gloves market in western Europe vendors
|
Sterile Gloves Market Scope in Western Europe
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$1.30 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.3
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, France, UK, The Netherlands, and Rest of Western Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Ansell Ltd., B. Braun SE, BERNER International GmbH, Cardinal Health inc., Dynarex Corp., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell international inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Meditrade Holding GmbH, Medline industries inc., Protective Industrial Products inc., Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, SHIELD Scientific BV, Supermax Corp. Berhad, and Top Glove Corp. Bhd
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
