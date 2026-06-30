SteriMax Acquires Andone Pharmaceuticals, Expanding into Medical Device and Veterinary Markets

OAKVILLE, ON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SteriMax Inc. has acquired Andone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Canadian pharmaceutical and medical device company based in Oakville, Ontario. The acquisition strengthens SteriMax's position as one of the largest privately owned Canadian pharmaceutical companies and broadens its platform into the medical device and veterinary markets.

Founded by Jay Barat, Andone was established with a simple mission: to help healthcare professionals spend less time managing operational challenges and more time delivering patient care. As a team, Andone identified opportunities to simplify day-to-day practice through innovative, practical solutions. What began with a focus on acute care evolved into a diversified business serving pharmaceutical, homecare, veterinary, and medical device markets across Canada.

Andone's three commercial verticals – pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and veterinary – complement SteriMax's existing injectable portfolio and customer base, while providing established platforms for growth in the veterinary and medical device sectors.

As part of the transaction, Andone founder Jay Barat joins SteriMax to lead its veterinary and medical device businesses.

"Bringing Andone and its team into SteriMax accelerates our expansion into adjacent markets where we see strong long-term growth," said Samir Acharya, President and CEO of SteriMax. "Our combined portfolios, expertise, and customer relationships position us to better serve healthcare providers across a broader spectrum of care."

"I am proud of what the Andone team has built," said Jay Barat. "Joining SteriMax accelerates our ability to grow, expand our portfolio, and better serve our customers. Our organizations share a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, and I look forward to building on that foundation together."

About SteriMax

Founded in the late 1990s, SteriMax is one of the largest privately owned Canadian pharmaceutical companies and a leader in sterile injectables, providing generic, complex, and branded injectables alongside other specialty medicines to hospital and retail channels. Through strategic global partnerships, SteriMax markets more than 50 products across 100+ SKUs and is supported by a pipeline of more than 50 additional products. Supplying approximately 40 million doses annually, SteriMax brings essential, innovative, and specialty medicines to market, ensuring reliable access to the therapies healthcare providers and patients depend on and supporting the long-term sustainability of Canada's healthcare system. For more information, visit www.sterimaxinc.com.

About Andone Pharmaceuticals

Andone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Canadian pharmaceutical and medical device company focused on practical healthcare solutions that improve efficiency and support patient care. Serving acute care, homecare, veterinary, and medical device markets, Andone partners with clinicians and industry stakeholders to address niche healthcare needs through innovative products and services.

Bourne Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to SteriMax and Bloom Burton & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Andone.

SOURCE SteriMax Inc.