Steven McKeon Launches MacNerd, Meets With ACT, The App Association

GLENOLDEN, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing an industry shift in software development, Steven McKeon of MacguyverMedia today announced the launch of a new blockchain-specific software development company, MacNerd Enterprises. The new business venture will exist in conjunction with MacguyverTech and work toward future-proof software.

"We recognized that our blockchain clients had a very different need than our traditional software clients," he continued. "The new business entity will focus on all aspects of Web3, including blockchain utilities, NFTs, tokenomics, cryptocurrency, minting, the Metaverse, smart contracts, and much more."

MacguyverTech will continue as the company's traditional software development company, serving the needs of clients with integrated database management solutions and custom software user experiences. "We're not transitioning; we're expanding and helping pave inroads toward Web3," said McKeon. "Our eventual goal is to give all our clients the ability to expand from Web2.0 to Web3 systems. By doing this now, we're going to be able to maintain our existing relationships while starting new ones."

As a leader and pioneer in the blockchain space, MacNerd will not only be a force in software development, but also in education on blockchain development and security. The company's launch coincides with McKeon taking part in a discussion with ACT, The App Association. "This is an exciting opportunity," said McKeon. "This meeting will help formulate plans for increasing app privacy and security, which is incredibly important in a digital landscape full of thieves and black hats."

The meeting is being led by the United Kingdom's Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, and will culminate with requests for Congressional offices and the Federal Trade Commission. "Our personal information is becoming more and more vulnerable," McKeon continued, "and some of the best and brightest minds in the world are coming together to discuss how we can keep that information safe. It's an honor to be a part of the discussion."

