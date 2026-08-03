STIHL Unveils New ALLPRO Battery System, Delivering Faster Charging and More Power for Pros

Next-generation professional battery technology delivers more power, faster charging and longer service life, thanks to advanced tabless technology designed for all-day use

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STIHL today announces the launch of ALLPRO, a new generation of professional battery technology designed for the real demands of forestry, landscaping and municipal services. Built for long days on the job and fewer interruptions, the ALLPRO battery system delivers more power, faster charging and longer runtime in a lighter, more efficient package. The ALLPRO system replaces the established AP system and is fully compatible with existing AP tools and chargers, allowing users to seamlessly continue using their existing tools and batteries.

The new STIHL ALLPRO battery system features advanced tabless technology that delivers more power, faster charging and longer service life.

At the core of ALLPRO are new high-performance batteries with varying energy capacities. Powered by innovative tabless technology, these batteries offer significantly increased power, an outstanding power-to-weight ratio, longer operating times, and much shorter charging times, all while maintaining the durability professionals expect from STIHL.

Compared to the previous-generation AP 300.0 S battery, the new ALLPRO AP 300.0 P delivers:

60% higher peak power

20% longer runtime

Faster charge time

Up to double the service life, up to 3,000 charge cycles

The result is fewer battery swaps and greater productivity on the job.

"With the ALLPRO battery system, we are setting the next technological milestone in the day-to-day work of our professional customers," says Michael Traub, CEO of the STIHL Group. "This innovation brings together our 100 years of expertise in the development and application of gasoline-powered equipment, as well as decades of experience in battery development. Just as importantly, compatibility with the existing AP system ensures our customers' current investments in tools and charging technology continue to deliver value, reinforcing STIHL as a trusted, long-term partner."

High-Performance Batteries Powered by Tabless Technology

The performance advantages of the ALLPRO system, featuring new battery models including the AP 100.0 P, AP 200.0 P, AP 300.0 P and AP 300.0 PC, are powered by tabless technology.

In conventional battery cells, energy flows through a single point via a tab, which restricts the flow of energy and generates heat under load. Tabless cells allow energy to flow across the entire surface of the cell, improving efficiency, reducing heat buildup, and significantly shortening charging time. Because heat is a major contributor to battery wear, this also extends overall battery life.

Rapid Charging for Maximum Efficiency

A key advantage of tabless technology is ultra-fast charging. Using the STIHL AL 1602 MO mobile fast charger, ALLPRO batteries can recharge to 80% in under ten minutes, whether indoors or outdoors - on-site, in a vehicle on the move or at a workshop.

When paired with the STIHL PS 2000 power station, batteries can also be charged in remote locations without access to a traditional power source. This enables continuous operation throughout the day, with one battery in use while another charges.

Built for tough environments, ALLPRO batteries feature an IPX5 rating, protecting against splashes and water from all sides, and are engineered to deliver up to 3,000 charge cycles without performance loss.

The Right Power for Every Application

With varying weights and energy capacities, ALLPRO batteries give professionals the flexibility to match the right power source to the job:

AP 100.0 P (2 lbs., 111 Wh): Lightweight option ideal for handheld tools like hedge trimmers and arborist saws

Lightweight option ideal for handheld tools like hedge trimmers and arborist saws AP 200.0 P (2.9 lbs., 222 Wh): Versatile, all-around performance for everyday tasks

Versatile, all-around performance for everyday tasks AP 300.0 P (4.2 lbs., 333 Wh): The most powerful model with the longest runtime for demanding jobs

The most powerful model with the longest runtime for demanding jobs AP 300.0 PC: Adds connectivity for integration with STIHL's digital fleet management system

Intelligent electronics in ALLPRO batteries ensure consistent performance across all STIHL tools. Power Boost delivers maximum output when needed, while Constant Power maintains full performance throughout the entire charge, so tools do not drop in performance, regardless of the charge level.

Flexible Options to Meet Professional Needs

In addition to batteries featuring tabless technology, STIHL offers two competitively priced alternatives within the ALLPRO system. The AP 20.1 and AP 30.1 batteries use standard cell technology and are designed for professionals who prioritize durability and performance, but do not require ultra-fast charging.

The STIHL ALLPRO battery system is available now through authorized STIHL Dealers and online at stihlusa.com.

About STIHL

As the #1 selling brand of gas- and battery-powered handheld outdoor power equipment in America among U.S. professional landscapers*, STIHL is renowned for its legacy of innovation, durability, and performance. From chainsaws and trimmers to blowers and mowers, STIHL products are trusted by professionals and homeowners alike and are sold through a network of more than 10,000 authorized local STIHL Dealers—not big box stores. STIHL Inc., the U.S. affiliate of the global STIHL Group, employs more than 2,300 people and manufactures over 100 STIHL models at its 150-acre campus in Virginia Beach, VA.

*"Number one selling brand" is based on 2007-2025 syndicated and commissioned surveys and 2023-2025 surveys conducted by Irwin Broh Research of the U.S. professional landscaper and tree care markets.

Built for Nature. Trusted since 1926

STIHL has been a familiar sight in the great outdoors for 100 years. Its 100th anniversary is a tribute to all those who work day in and day out in the world of STIHL, whether maintaining the forests of this world, caring for urban habitats, cultivating landscaped gardens, or developing and manufacturing new STIHL products. Explore the stories and projects of these people: https://100.stihl.com.

Press inquiries:

Jen Whitman

360PR+ for STIHL

[email protected]

SOURCE STIHL Inc.