STM AGENCY supports JCB's hydrogen land speed record launch with campaign speed hub

MANCHESTER, England, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STM AGENCY has supported JCB with the launch of its latest hydrogen-powered land speed record campaign, helping tell the story behind one of the company's most ambitious engineering projects to date.

Helping Bring JCB’s Hydrogen World Speed Challenge to Life feat image

The campaign marks 20 years since JCB's record-breaking Dieselmax achievement, which set a diesel land speed record of 350.092mph, and supports the company's latest hydrogen-powered challenge. While JCB has a long history with speed and record-breaking engineering achievements, this year marked a significant evolution in approach, with a larger campaign focused on telling the story behind the challenge in a more engaging and visually-led way.

Working alongside multiple agencies, STM AGENCY supported the launch by creating campaign content and a dedicated speed hub designed to bring JCB's story to life online. The digital experience gave audiences a central destination to explore JCB's record-breaking history. From the world's fastest diesel-powered car to its record-breaking backhoe loader and tractor, alongside the latest hydrogen-powered challenge.

Adrian Hall, Group Marketing Director at JCB, said: "Reaching the 20-year milestone since Dieselmax gave us a great opportunity to not only look back at JCB's history with speed and engineering innovation, but also showcase where we're heading next with hydrogen technology. We wanted the campaign to feel bigger, more visual and more story-led than previous years, helping audiences better understand the people, innovation and ambition behind the latest challenge. STM AGENCY played an important role in helping bring that story together online."

Philip Marshall, CEO at STM AGENCY, said: "JCB has such an incredible history when it comes to engineering innovation and record-breaking achievements, so it was a fantastic project for the team to work on. Our focus was on creating a digital experience and supporting content that helped tell the story in a more engaging and immersive way, connecting JCB's past achievements with its latest hydrogen-powered challenge. The result was a central campaign destination that gave audiences a much richer understanding of the project and the innovation driving it forward."

The campaign also helped connect JCB's engineering legacy with its future ambitions around hydrogen power, while shining a light on the innovation and teams driving the latest challenge forward.

The campaign speed hub can be viewed via JCB Hydromax.

Additional coverage of the hydrogen land speed record project was also featured by BBC News and Top Gear.

SOURCE STM AGENCY