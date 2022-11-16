Stock music Market Size to Grow by USD 664.36 million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the Global Stock Music Market as a part of the parent movies and entertainment market, covering companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services. The Global Stock Music Market share is set to increase by USD 664.36 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 6.95% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Music Market 2023-2027

Global Stock Music Market - Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the Life Cycle of the Global Stock Music Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global stock music market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, China, Japan, the UK, and France. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2027. Our researchers have included –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Stock Music Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The market consists of several vendors that compete on parameters such as pricing and music varieties available on their websites. However, the need for capital investments is moderate, and entry and exit barriers are moderate. Therefore, the competition across vendors is moderate in the stock music market. Vendors have been included in the report based on their product offerings. They have been identified based on their revenues, market dominance, and geographical presence. The global stock music market is moderately fragmented. The market has many regional and international players. The global stock music market is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

Adobe Inc.: The company offers stock music such as royalty free stock music and audio for video productions and podcasts.

The company offers stock music such as royalty free stock music and audio for video productions and podcasts. Artlist Ltd.: The company offers stock music such as royalty free music and sound effects.

The company offers stock music such as royalty free music and sound effects. Audio Network Ltd.: The company offers stock music such as disco, reggae, jazz, and plenty of other genres.

The company offers stock music such as disco, reggae, jazz, and plenty of other genres. Bensound: The company offers stock music such as royalty free music, sound effects, and background music.

Global Stock Music Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Stock Music Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Stock Music Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights - North America is the fastest-growing region in the global stock music market compared to other regions. 43% growth will originate from North America . The stock music market in North America is more mature than other regional stock music markets. Therefore, the popularity of digital music services, such as streaming and downloading, is growing slowly. The presence of stringent copyright laws drives the growth of the stock music market in North America . The US holds the largest share of the stock music market in North America , primarily because of the presence of several music publishers and music streaming service providers. The high spending capacity of the population also contributes to the growth of the stock music market in the US.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global stock music market compared to other regions. 43% growth will originate from North America. The stock music market in North America is more mature than other regional stock music markets. Therefore, the popularity of digital music services, such as streaming and downloading, is growing slowly. The presence of stringent copyright laws drives the growth of the stock music market in North America. The US holds the largest share of the stock music market in North America, primarily because of the presence of several music publishers and music streaming service providers. The high spending capacity of the population also contributes to the growth of the stock music market in the US.

Global Stock Music Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The rising adoption of the subscription model is driving the growth of the market. The subscription model of stock music is based on an application. The integration of music streaming applications with social media platforms such as YouTube has been a key factor that has increased the demand for music subscriptions. The cost of stock music is also based on applications such as personal use or commercial use. Stock music tracks are used in various applications, such as Internet streaming, corporate presentations, background score and backdrops for films, podcasts, advertising, mobile applications, music-on-hold, audiobooks, and video games. Vendors that offer stock music provide audio tracks based on customer demand and set prices according to the use of music. The rising adoption of these subscription models will drive the growth of the global stock music market during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of the subscription model is driving the growth of the market. The subscription model of stock music is based on an application. The integration of music streaming applications with social media platforms such as YouTube has been a key factor that has increased the demand for music subscriptions. The cost of stock music is also based on applications such as personal use or commercial use. Stock music tracks are used in various applications, such as Internet streaming, corporate presentations, background score and backdrops for films, podcasts, advertising, mobile applications, music-on-hold, audiobooks, and video games. Vendors that offer stock music provide audio tracks based on customer demand and set prices according to the use of music. The rising adoption of these subscription models will drive the growth of the global stock music market during the forecast period.

The expanding variety of stock music is the key trend in the market. The demand for stock music is influenced by its widespread use as background music. Stock music tracks are widely used in TV programs, corporate videos, on-hold production, and websites. RF music tracks are extensively used in YouTube videos. Users can use licensed RF music for their video production. Hence, the increasing availability and the wide variety of stock music allow customers to find the right soundtrack for their videos. RF music is also used as background scores in presentations for marketing activities to create an impact on the minds of customers. The use of appropriate music can impact the ambiance around an advertisement or presentation and influence the audience. The extensive use of stock music for personal and business applications necessitates a variety of stock music, which is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major Challenges - The lack of ownership of streaming music and issues associated with integration is the major challenge in the market. Mobile apps offer both free and paid music streaming services and have large music libraries. However, the listeners do not own the music they listen to when they use streaming services, and Internet connectivity is required as not all streaming service providers offer offline music. Therefore, the lack of ownership prevents many people from relying on streaming services, and hence, they prefer downloading. In addition, for effective operability, vendors should be able to provide customer support for all platforms. Thus, business process issues and the need for significant investments and time make it difficult for small vendors to offer seamless services. This hampers the entry of new vendors and also challenges the sustainability of the existing vendors.

Stock music Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist stock music market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stock music market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stock music market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock music market vendors

The music market share is expected to increase by USD 50.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84%. The increasing adoption of digital music is notably driving the music market growth, although factors such as illegal downloads and piracy may impede the market growth.

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84%. The increasing adoption of digital music is notably driving the music market growth, although factors such as illegal downloads and piracy may impede the market growth. The music publishing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. The growth of the global music industry is one of the key drivers supporting the music publishing market growth.

Stock Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 664.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Addictive Tracks Ltd., Adobe Inc., Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Filmstro Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., HookSounds, Marmoset LLC, Music Vine Ltd., MusicRevolution LLC, NEO Sounds Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, Shutterstock Inc., Smartsound LLC, SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, The License lab LLC, and Trad Ventures LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global stock music market 2017 - 2021

4.2 License Model Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by License Model

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by License Model

6.3 Royalty-free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Rights managed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by License Model

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Television - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Film - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Radio - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adobe Inc.

12.4 Artlist Ltd.

12.5 Audio Network Ltd.

12.6 Bensound

12.7 Envato Pty Ltd.

12.8 Epidemic Sound AB

12.9 Footage Firm Inc.

12.10 Marmoset LLC

12.11 Music Vine Ltd.

12.12 MusicRevolution LLC

12.13 NEO Sounds Ltd.

12.14 Shutterstock Inc.

12.15 SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG

12.16 The License lab LLC

12.17 Trad Ventures LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

