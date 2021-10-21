Stock Music Market to Grow by USD 452.89 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Rising Adoption of Subscription Model to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The rising adoption of the subscription model and increasing adoption of digital music are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of ownership of streamed music and issues associated with integration will challenge market growth.

The stock music market report is segmented by license model (RF and RM) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for stock music in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Artlist Ltd.



Audio Network Ltd.



Bensound



Envato Pty Ltd.

Stock Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.90% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 452.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Japan, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artlist Ltd., Audio Network Ltd., Bensound, Envato Pty Ltd., Epidemic Sound AB, Footage Firm Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., SoundCloud Ltd., and The Music Bed LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

