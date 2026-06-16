Stone Coat Countertops Announces Upcoming Launch of APEX -- A Breakthrough in Countertop Coating Technology

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Coat Countertops, a pioneer and industry leader in decorative countertop resurfacing systems, is preparing to unveil what may be the most significant advancement the countertop epoxy industry has seen in years: APEX.

For years, epoxy countertop systems have transformed kitchens and commercial spaces by offering a beautiful, durable, and cost-effective alternative to natural and manufactured stone surfaces. But despite the innovation and growth of the category, one challenge has remained consistent across the industry: yellowing over time.

APEX: A next-generation countertop coating system

This limitation has been especially noticeable with white and light-colored countertops — the most requested designs in modern remodeling and renovation projects. While epoxy has long delivered exceptional performance and value, the reality of long-term discoloration has remained the ceiling of the technology.

Until now.

After years of research, testing, reformulation, and real-world application development, Stone Coat Countertops is preparing to introduce APEX, a next-generation countertop coating system engineered to redefine what professionals and homeowners can expect from decorative surfaces.

Built from the ground up with a completely reimagined approach to countertop performance, APEX represents more than a product improvement — it represents a shift in the future of the industry.

"APEX is the result of revisiting every aspect of the countertop pouring process and asking how we could make it better," said Mitch Quist. "We knew the industry deserved more, and we weren't willing to stop until we created a system that raised the standard entirely."

Designed for professionals, DIY creators, and homeowners alike, APEX aims to deliver a level of long-term clarity, durability, and confidence never before available in decorative countertop coatings.

With the upcoming launch, Stone Coat Countertops is signaling a new era for the industry — one where yellowing countertops become a thing of the past and where modern countertop finishes are built to last well beyond the life of the kitchen itself.

Additional details surrounding the official launch of APEX will be announced soon.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or launch updates, visit stonecoatcountertops.com or contact [email protected]

About Stone Coat Countertops

Stone Coat Countertops is a leading innovator in decorative countertop resurfacing products and training systems. Known for pushing the boundaries of epoxy artistry and performance, Stone Coat has helped homeowners and professionals around the world create high-end surfaces at a fraction of the cost of traditional stone installations.

SOURCE Stone Coat Countertops