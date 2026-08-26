Stonyfield Organic draws inspiration from real organic farming practices to create a one-of-a-kind self-care experience, giving guests a firsthand look at what makes organic unique

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, in celebration of National Organic Month, Stonyfield Organic is inviting consumers to experience a farm-inspired day of self-care by launching the first-ever Organic Cow Spa, a limited-time, bookable wellness destination at Rainbow Valley Farm in Maine. The entire spa is inspired by practices often found on organic farms and reimagined as a spa experience for guests.

Stonyfield Organic Launches First-Ever Organic Cow Spa, Inspired by the Cow Care Behind Organic Farming

For more than 40 years, Stonyfield has championed organic farming and the care that comes with it for the land, family farmers, and the cows. Organic standards require cows to spend at least 120 days grazing on pasture, giving them the space, fresh air, sunshine and nourishment they need to thrive. At some organic farms, that care goes even further with thoughtful wellness practices like activity trackers, grooming brushes and the use of essential oils. It's all part of caring for cows' health and well-being.

The Organic Cow Spa brings this farm-inspired care philosophy to life for consumers through a playful, educational wellness experience. Stonyfield Organic wants consumers to experience their farm-inspired care philosophy firsthand, with a memorable "touch grass" style encounter.

At a time when many people are looking for more transparency around where their food comes from and labels they can trust, Stonyfield Organic is working with one of its very own direct supply farms to open up the farm and show what organic looks like in practice and why there's More to Believe in with Stonyfield. The experience brings the brand's philosophy from the pasture to people, giving guests a firsthand look at organic farming standards while inviting them to slow down, unplug and enjoy a day of udder relaxation. Each Organic Cow Spa visit includes:

Cow Cuddle Sessions – Cow cuddling has become a growing form of animal-assisted wellness, with research suggesting that positive interactions with animals can help promote feelings of happiness and reduce stress.* Kick off your experience by meeting the organic cows first-hand.

– Cow cuddling has become a growing form of animal-assisted wellness, with research suggesting that positive interactions with animals can help promote feelings of happiness and reduce stress.* Kick off your experience by meeting the organic cows first-hand. Meditation Trail – Inspired by the freedom organic cows have to roam and graze, guests can enjoy a short farm walk designed to get moving, breathe fresh air and reconnect with the outdoors. Taking inspiration from the open pasture environment enjoyed by the cows, guests can enjoy a short farm walk designed to encourage movement, fresh air, and time outdoors.

– Inspired by the freedom organic cows have to roam and graze, guests can enjoy a short farm walk designed to get moving, breathe fresh air and reconnect with the outdoors. Taking inspiration from the open pasture environment enjoyed by the cows, guests can enjoy a short farm walk designed to encourage movement, fresh air, and time outdoors. Massage with Aromatherapy & Scalp Massage – Inspired by the grooming and brushing that the cows receive, guests can enjoy their own human version of a cow ritual. Many cows at Stonyfield Organic direct supply farms enjoy peppermint essential oils, and you may opt to enjoy the same experience!

– Inspired by the grooming and brushing that the cows receive, guests can enjoy their own human version of a cow ritual. Many cows at Stonyfield Organic direct supply farms enjoy peppermint essential oils, and you may opt to enjoy the same experience! Rest & Relaxation Corner – A pasture-inspired meditation and journaling lounge where guests can slow down, breathe deeply, and embrace the open-air lifestyle of an organic cow.

– A pasture-inspired meditation and journaling lounge where guests can slow down, breathe deeply, and embrace the open-air lifestyle of an organic cow. Foot Care Experience – Inspired by the foot care routines that support cow comfort and mobility, guests can sit back and relax with a soothing foot care experience. On organic farms, cows may receive regular hoof care to help maintain comfort and mobility, keeping them ready to roam, graze and enjoy life on pasture.

– Inspired by the foot care routines that support cow comfort and mobility, guests can sit back and relax with a soothing foot care experience. On organic farms, cows may receive regular hoof care to help maintain comfort and mobility, keeping them ready to roam, graze and enjoy life on pasture. Green Graze Juice – A nod to the fresh grass and pasture that are an important part of an organic cow's life.

Stonyfield Organic works closely with family farmers who follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Organic Standards, which are built around a simple principle: let cows be cows. Through the Organic Cow Spa, Stonyfield Organic is inviting consumers for a first-hand look of what organic looks like from farm to label.

The Stonyfield Organic Cow Spa will be available for bookings** beginning August 26 at stonyfieldorganiccowspa.com, with the spa open September 10 through October 3, with potential for expanded dates, at Rainbow Valley Farm in Maine for $120, a nod to the 120 days organic cows spend grazing on pasture each year as part of certified organic standards.

*National Library of Medicine Compitus, K. Why You Should Consider Hugging a Cow. Psychology Today. 2023 Dec 10.

** Participation in animal-interaction activities is subject to availability, weather, farm conditions, staff guidance, and animal and guest safety considerations. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country's leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield believes that taking care of organic farmers, cows, and their life's work will produce healthy food, healthy businesses, and a healthy planet. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp , is also making a difference by helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe's Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in outdoor spaces across the country.

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SOURCE Stonyfield Organic