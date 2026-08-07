Stop Letting Rogue Server Hosts Steal Your Client Data: Morpheus and Secret Network Unveil Unhackable, Zero-Snoop AI Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus, a decentralised marketplace for AI inference, has announced a partnership with Secret Network to enable private, secure execution of AI models using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs).

The collaboration introduces a new TEE Provider developed by Morpheus, capable of running confidential AI models within Trusted Execution Environments. Through this integration, Secret Network's Confidential AI models will be accessible to Morpheus users, allowing AI inference to be performed without exposing sensitive data or model interactions.

AI inference, the stage at which trained models process new inputs to generate outputs, represents the primary point of interaction between users and AI systems. It is also where data privacy risks are most acute, particularly in decentralised environments where compute is distributed across multiple nodes. Any industry edge? No longer secret. No longer yours.

By combining Morpheus's decentralised infrastructure with Secret Network's privacy-preserving technology, the partnership aims to address this challenge directly.

"This is about making decentralised AI usable at an enterprise level," said David Johnston of Morpheus. "Inference is where real-world value happens, but it is also where trust breaks down. By enabling confidential execution through TEEs, we are ensuring that users no longer have to choose between openness and privacy."

Secret Network's technology ensures that data remains encrypted not only in storage and transit, but also during computation. Within a TEE, inputs are processed securely, with neither the node operator nor external parties able to access the underlying data or outputs.

"Privacy cannot be an afterthought in AI," said Luke B, COO at Secret Network Foundation. "As inference becomes the dominant mode of interaction with AI systems, protecting that layer is essential. This partnership brings confidential AI into a decentralised marketplace, which is a significant step forward for both adoption and trust."

The integration reflects a broader shift towards confidential computing in AI, where sensitive data can be processed securely even in distributed environments. It also signals growing demand for infrastructure that supports both scalability and privacy, particularly as AI applications expand across finance, healthcare and enterprise systems.

Through this partnership, developers and enterprises using Morpheus will be able to access Secret Network's Confidential AI models with full privacy guarantees, enabling new use cases that require secure, decentralised intelligence.

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About Morpheus

Morpheus is a decentralised marketplace for AI inference, connecting users and developers with distributed compute resources to run AI models at scale.

About Secret Network

Secret Network is a blockchain platform focused on privacy-preserving computation, enabling confidential smart contracts and secure data processing through Trusted Execution Environments.

SOURCE Secret Network Foundation