Powered by an AI orchestration layer that automates the full influencer campaign lifecycle, the platform will use the funding to accelerate U.S. market expansion.

SEATTLE, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storika, an AI-native platform that automates end-to-end influencer marketing for direct-to-consumer brands, has closed a seed funding round on undisclosed terms. The round included a strategic investment from global beauty conglomerate Amorepacific, with participation from Schmidt, Hustle Fund, BonAngels Venture Partners, and Krew Capital.

Replacing the Marketing Operations Layer with AI

Storika Closes Seed Round to Scale AI-Native Creator Marketing Platform

Influencer marketing has long been a manual, relationship-driven process. Brands spend significant resources identifying creators, managing outreach, negotiating terms, coordinating deliverables, and measuring results. Storika replaces that operational layer with an AI orchestrator that runs the complete campaign workflow autonomously, from discovery and personalized outreach through content delivery and performance tracking.

Unlike software dashboards that surface data for human action, Storika is built to act. Its AI orchestrator directs a network of specialized agents across each stage of campaign execution, learning from marketer feedback and past campaign results to improve accuracy over time. The platform draws on a database of more than seven million global creator profiles and structures creator, content, brand, and audience relationships in a graph database to surface fit beyond follower counts or keyword matching.

Current clients include Amorepacific and Hanpoom, a Korean food and lifestyle ecommerce platform, with a growing focus on U.S. D2C beauty and lifestyle brands. "We were highly impressed by Storika's proprietary AI agent technology and the immense growth potential we see in the global creator marketing landscape," said a representative from Amorepacific's investment team.

Use of Proceeds

Storika will deploy the capital to advance its AI agent infrastructure and grow its U.S. B2B customer base. The platform goes live on July 15 at the Google for Startups Accelerator: Korea Demo Day.

"The era of running influencer campaigns on experience-based judgment and manual, spreadsheet-driven workflows is ending," said Brice Lee, CEO of Storika. "AI-powered execution is taking its place, and brands that adopt it early will operate with a structural advantage in both cost and speed. With this funding and our July open beta, we are building the infrastructure that allows global D2C brands to run creator marketing with the precision and repeatability of software."

About Storika

Storika is an AI-native creator marketing automation platform purpose-built for D2C brands. Powered by a database of over seven million global creator profiles, its AI orchestrator manages the full influencer campaign lifecycle, including discovery, outreach, execution, and performance analysis. Storika is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

SOURCE Storika