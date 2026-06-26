Storm hardening, electric grid upgrades and new generation underpin request to update electric rates in mid-2027

Proposal reflects improvements already in service, keeps base rates well below the Midwest average and expands customer assistance

Key takeaways:

Ameren Missouri's base electric rates are not changing until mid-2027.

Regulators will review grid investments currently benefiting customers.

The request reflects expected base rate savings of $21 million over the next two years because of future large load customers.

The filing includes a new income-eligible rate discount that offsets the proposed rate adjustment for our most vulnerable customers.

Customers can visit AmerenMissouri.com/InvestingInMissouri for more information and resources to help manage their monthly energy bill.

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) to recover the costs of electric system upgrades and construction of new power generation assets, providing significant reliability and economic benefits to Missouri families and businesses. The PSC will conduct a thorough, 11-month review before new base electric rates take effect in mid-2027.

"Our responsibility is to provide safe, reliable and affordable service for Missouri families and businesses. Those customers expect the lights to come on every time they flip the switch, especially during the ever more frequent extreme weather," said Aaron Melda, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE). "The investments we are making today are supporting reliability and strengthening storm resilience. The results are already showing up in fewer outages and better service for the communities we serve."

Melda noted that from January 2025 through May 2026, the installation of storm-resistant electric infrastructure and smart technology helped prevent more than 260,000 customer outages during major storms, reducing service disruptions for customers.

If approved by regulators, the proposed change in mid-2027 would increase the average residential electric bill with 1,011 kilowatt-hours of usage by about $13 a month.

Today, residential rates for Ameren Missouri customers are approximately 27% below Midwest and national averages and are the lowest among Missouri's investor-owned utilitiesi. Ameren Missouri's residential base rates are expected to remain well below those averages even if this request is approved.

Key components of the rate adjustment request include:

Strengthening the grid and investing in smart technology through Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, which has made the electric system more dependable for families and businesses. Rebuilding electric distribution lines with storm-hardened upgrades throughout North St. Louis and Southeast Missouri after tornadoes and severe weather severely damaged critical infrastructure in spring 2025. Replacing aging infrastructure with new, upgraded power lines with increased capacity, supporting resiliency and providing flexibility to reroute power during an outage while crews safely make repairs. Adding and upgrading substations with smart technology to detect outages faster and restore power more quickly. Upgrading utility poles , many fortified with stronger composite materials, to better withstand severe weather, reduce damage and speed restoration of service. Utilizing Missouri-based suppliers and contractors to help deliver these projects, supporting local jobs and economic development .

and through Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, which has made the electric system more dependable for families and businesses. Upgrading energy generation sources to keep dependable power available when customers need it through improvements to the Labadie Energy Center and upgrades to the Audrain Energy Center to enable dual-fuel operation in extreme weather conditions.

"As energy demand grows and weather becomes more extreme, maintaining dependable service for homes and businesses is critical," said Rob Dixon, vice president of regulatory, legislative and external affairs for Ameren Missouri.

Adding 400 megawatts of new generation to the grid by installing three new energy centers. Once in service by the end of 2026, these diversified power sources will produce enough electricity to power approximately 70,000 homes annually.

by installing three new energy centers. Once in service by the end of 2026, these diversified power sources will produce enough electricity to power approximately 70,000 homes annually. Establishing a new income-eligible discount rate that offsets the proposed adjustment for our most vulnerable customers without increasing costs for everyone, which helps keep energy costs affordable for seniors and families on fixed incomes.

Data Center Projects to Deliver $21 million in Customer Savings

Ameren Missouri's approach to responsibly serving new large load customers is aligned with Missouri Senate Bill 4, one of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to supplying power to data centers and providing customer protections.

Ameren Missouri is not currently serving any large load data center customers, and the costs of infrastructure improvements required to serve announced data centers are not causing this rate review request. Further, Ameren Missouri customers are expected to see $21 million in projected base rate savings over the next two years, driven by committed data center customers.

"New data centers receive no discounts on their electric rates and are already beginning to pay for infrastructure that benefits all customers, making everyone's rates lower than they otherwise would be," Dixon said. "For example, commitments from new data center customers are expected to deliver about $11 million a year in base rate savings for other customers, showing how growth can make everyone's rates lower than they otherwise would be."

The company's Powering Missouri Growth Plan includes numerous provisions to ensure data centers – not other customers – pay for the costs to serve them, requiring they pay upfront 100% of all costs associated with hooking up to the energy grid, among other protections.

Help is Available

Ameren Missouri is committed to helping customers manage energy costs by connecting them with meaningful financial assistance, flexible payment options and community-based support when they need it most. As families manage household costs, Ameren Missouri continues to make energy assistance available. Last year, Ameren Missouri provided $37 million in energy assistance.

"Any changes in electric rates matter to our customers, and we're working to keep costs as low as possible while continuing to provide the safe, reliable service our customers depend on every day," said Joe Solari, vice president of customer experience at Ameren. "Our proposed new income-eligible discount rate would offset this proposed adjustment for our most vulnerable customers. We also want customers to know that help is available. Anyone who may need assistance should contact us to learn about expanded eligibility requirements for energy assistance grants, flexible payment options and tools that can help manage energy use."

Ameren Missouri partners with local Community Action agencies to offer programs such as Dollar More, which provides qualified customers up to $600 per calendar year in bill assistance. These agencies can also assist customers with applying for LIHEAP and Weatherization programs to maximize benefits. Ameren Missouri's Keeping Cool program provides summer bill credits for eligible seniors, the disabled, and families with medical challenges or children under age 5. The Keeping Current program provides eligible customers with bill credits when they make on-time monthly payments. Information about eligibility and other assistance options is available at AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.

For customers looking for more control and peace of mind when it comes to their energy bills, Ameren Missouri offers a range of tools and support programs, including Rate Options and the Budget Billing Rollover plan. This free option makes monthly bills more predictable by helping customers avoid seasonal bill spikes through more consistent payments throughout the year. Customers can explore Billing Options to learn more about available tools and programs that may help them manage their energy costs.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.3 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 60 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

i Edison Electric Institute Typical Bills and Average Rates Report through June 30, 2025.

SOURCE Ameren Missouri