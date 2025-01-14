Storyteller Overland Introduces the 170" CREW MODE-- Promising More Space & Adventure for the Entire Crew

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyteller Overland, the world's most all-encompassing overland vehicle and adventure-ready lifestyle company, is moving boldly into the 170" wheelbase Mercedes-Benz Sprinter market with its launch of the all new CREW MODE.

The CREW MODE takes its inspiration from Storyteller's wildly successful 144" MODE lineup but promises and delivers so much more with regards to creature comfort and essential gear storage.

Storyteller 170 CREW MODE interior Storyteller 170 CREW MODE Storyteller 170 CREW MODE rear

The CREW MODE is Storyteller's first offering on the AWD 170" 3500 dually Sprinter Chassis from Mercedes-Benz. Like its shorter wheelbase predecessors, The CREW MODE offers overland explorers a rugged, infinitely capable, and comfortable adventure van fully fit for the rigors of off road and off grid exploration, but now with even more room and creature comfort for companions and essential gear.

The CREW MODE provides an industry-first ability to safely seatbelt up to five passengers while also comfortably sleeping up to five adults or children. All of the innovative onboard seating solutions have been designed to meet or exceed all relevant DOT / NHTSA approved seat pull tests for the safe transport of up to five adults, or two adults and up to three car seats. The driver's side rear bench seat provides comfortable forward facing seating while traveling, and then doubles as a swivel lounge seat to rest and enjoy the scenery out of the sliding door. The fifth seat, located directly adjacent to the rear swivel bench seat is a comfortable captain's chair that can be easily removed for when more interior space is desired over additional seating capacity.

Four adults (up to five) can sleep comfortably in the two large RV beds included in this all new adventure van. The rear of the CREW MODE features Storyteller's highly configurable TroupeLounge™, a spacious RV queen-sized bed that can convert into a workstation or a hangout lounge for the whole crew. Accessed by a ladder inside the CREW MODE is a powered, hard-sided rooftop tent that provides another RV full-sized bed with its own ventilation system for maximum comfort.

The CREW MODE kitchen delivers elevated overland luxury with a 3.3 cu ft fridge/freezer, stainless steel sink, combination microwave/air fryer, portable induction stove and over 120 inches of continuous countertop.

The BoomBox™ provides a comfortable, ventilated full bath with flushable toilet for this home on wheels. When not in use, the BoomBox™ also functions as a wet/dry closet for additional storage.

Key Specs:

Five Shoulder Harness Seatbelts

Two Large Beds

TroupeLounge ™

Powered, Hard-Sided Rooftop Tent

BoomBox ™ Full Wet Bath

Full Wet Bath Cabin Air Conditioner

Efficient Hydronic Diesel Heater for Cabin Heat & Hot Water

16.8kWh M-Power ™ System (Powered by Lithionics ® )

System (Powered by Lithionics ) 345W Rated Solar Panels

Heavy Duty Rear Gear Slide-Out Tray – Rated Up to 300lbs

Built on the AWD 170" 3500 Dually Sprinter Chassis from Mercedes-Benz, the CREW MODE's dual rear wheels distribute weight more evenly, allowing you to carry more gear and more people while enjoying a comfortable, stable ride. The dual rear wheels also provide better lateral stability, making the vehicle more sure-footed when towing– even in windy conditions and on uneven terrain. With more rubber on the road, the CREW MODE's dual rear wheels also improve traction on soft and loose surfaces.

"We have always envisioned offering a 170" Sprinter-based adventure van that solves for more family - or more crew - than our 144" MODEs, so we are thrilled to officially launch the 2025 CREW MODE at the 40th Annual Florida RV Super Show," said Lee Conn, CEO of Storyteller Overland. "The CREW MODE simply offers more of everything Storyteller MODEs are known for in terms of attention to detail and high quality craftsmanship. Our team of visionary designers and engineers has created the most adaptive and infinitely configurable MODE yet, tailored to meet the unique needs of adventurers everywhere."

"With the addition of the 170 CREW MODE to our stellar vehicle range, we are once again signaling to our growing community that we hear them and are tracking along with the ever changing needs of their families and active interest pursuits" said Jeffrey Hunter, Storyteller Founder & Chairman. "We're excited to see so many people saying yes to a more adventurous way of life, and the CREW MODE simply lets our owners invite even more of their crew along for the journey with them… hence the name. :)"

The CREW MODE is set to begin shipping to consumers in Q1 of 2025, with the retail price starting at $249,377.77. Consumers attending the 40th Annual Florida RV SuperShow, January 15 - 19, in Tampa, FL will get a chance to see the new CREW MODE for the first time in person. For more information visit storytelleroverland.com to find a dealer and find the closest Storyteller near you.

About Storyteller:

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most all-encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by its Founder Jeffrey Hunter and a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, the mission of Storyteller has always been to inspire and equip its growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller centers itself around its vision that the overlanding community is a diverse, kind and inclusive group of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next epic adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Storyteller provides consumers around the world with the luxury of saying "yes" to a premium quality brand with dealer financing solutions you can afford built by a team of industry veterans you can trust.

Find Storyteller's complete array of products and experiences at Storytelleroverland.com or visit the brand on social @storytelleroverland

