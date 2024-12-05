Storyteller Overland Unveils 2025 MODE Product Lineup

Declares 2025 "The Year of The Beast"

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyteller Overland, the adventure vehicle manufacturer that has become synonymous with pioneering innovation and excellence in the overland industry, has officially launched its full 2025 MODE product range – to unleash every MODE of adventure with upgrades to its Beast MODE, Dark MODE and Classic MODE line-up.

Storyteller has declared 2025 "The Year of the Beast," and as such is elevating every aspect of performance, style and turn-key adventure readiness for their best-selling, Class B RV flagship, Beast MODE. This pioneering adventure van has everything you need to go further, stay longer and enjoy the journey more than ever before.

The new 2025 Beast MODE delivers elevated performance and handling alongside a stunning interior refresh. On the exterior, Storyteller unleashes the Beast by introducing its all new EVICTUS Advanced Suspension — providing drivers the best control and increased traction available to the overland market. In addition to the new EVICTUS Suspension, the 2025 Beast features all-new EVICTUS Advantage flow forged wheels from Flarespace and new BFGoodrich® KO3 tires. The 2025 Beast MODE will also come stock with nVader Brush Guard and ladder from Flarespace and KC HiLites® with custom light covers.

The interior of the new 2025 Beast MODE brings to life what Storyteller is calling the "2025 Glow Up" — featuring a suite of refreshed interior accents and build materials. Diffused dimmable LED lights above upper cabinetry coupled with lighter, more modern finishes throughout elevate the overlanding experience to create a welcoming interior atmosphere when it's time to escape the elements. This interior "Glow Up" will also be featured on the 2025 Dark and Classic MODEs, in addition to new, modern exterior graphics and 3D "MODE" emblems.

See-thru price and colorway breakdown:

Beast MODE: Arctic White, Pebble Grey, Blue Grey and Stone Grey OG $238,586 XO $245,737

Dark MODE: Black, Selenite and Tenoriteo OG $205,734 XO $213,573

Classic MODE: Arctic White, Pebble Grey and Blue Grey OG $187,321 XO $195,787



"We continuously obsess over improving our designs and technology to create the best possible customer experience," said Lee Conn, CEO of Storyteller's Motorized Division. "We travel in these vans as much as possible and take every opportunity to listen to our amazing community of Storytellers out there on the open road, then take all of those learnings back to our design and engineering teams to incorporate into future designs. By continuing to push the limits and expand the boundaries on the performance capabilities of our MODES across all categories, we hope to attract entirely new audiences to a more adventurous way of life in the growing Storyteller community."

For more information visit storytelleroverland.com to embrace the "Year of The Beast" and opt into your own MODE of adventure at a dealer near you. . Storyteller also provides options for the curious adventurer to try before buying through its curated peer-to-peer camper van rental platform GoCamp .

About Storyteller:

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most fully encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by its Founder Jeffrey Hunter and a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, the mission of Storyteller has always been to inspire and equip its growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller centers itself around its vision that the overlanding community is a diverse, kind and inclusive group of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next epic adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Storyteller provides consumers around the world with the luxury of saying "yes" with a high quality brand you can afford built by a team of industry veterans you can trust. Find Storyteller's complete array of products and experiences at Storytelleroverland.com or visit the brand on social @storytelleroverland

