Straight Arrow Launches Premium Membership, Offering Ad-Free Experience and More for Subscribers

New membership offers deep-dive newsletters, exclusive podcasts and video, and direct access to expert journalists in addition to a completely ad-free experience.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straight Arrow, the independent news publisher dedicated to unbiased, fact-based journalism, today announced the launch of a new premium subscription. Membership offers readers unlimited, ad-free access to all of Straight Arrow's coverage, along with a suite of exclusive content, designed to go deeper on the stories and issues that matter most to those readers.

Straight Arrow homepage, August 12, 2026

The subscription product launch marks an expansion of Straight Arrow's commitment to independent, balanced journalism and a direct, distraction-free relationship between audience and reporters. This evolution will showcase the results of a significant newsroom expansion that added deep journalistic expertise across politics, cost of living, media bias and algorithms, and digital influence, building depth in coverage that shapes how Americans understand their country. Straight Arrow journalists have written for outlets including The Atlantic, The New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, Vice, ABC News and NPR, among others.

In an editor's note addressed to readers, Straight Arrow Senior Vice President of Content Derek Mead writes: "Our ambitions are big. We want to tell more stories and foster more conversations with you. We also want to show that doing journalism in the right way can indeed succeed…But most importantly, you'll be helping us deliver on our mission to fearlessly produce news without bias, manipulation or spin."

At launch and in the coming weeks, in addition to unlimited, ad-free access to all Straight Arrow journalism, premium members will receive exclusive features that were among the most-requested by surveyed readers:

Deep-dive newsletters covering Straight Arrow's Media Miss, Health and Privacy beats

Additional Unbiased Updates episodes available only to subscribers

Live Q&As with expert journalists for direct, unfiltered conversation

"We've heard repeatedly from our readers that they appreciate our approach to covering the news. But in such a crowded media landscape, we needed to be sure we were building things people actually wanted," said Indu Chandrasekhar, Straight Arrow's senior vice president of marketing and subscription growth. "Nearly half of our respondents said they'd be willing to pay for these features. We're serving the very people who will support our growth and sustainability."

"Straight Arrow is in the enviable position where our newsroom and our readers passionately believe the same thing: for Americans to trust each other again, first we have to trust the facts," said Mead. "Our industry has plenty of incentives to be louder, more sensational and more opinionated. But our readers have made it clear: they want to be told what they need to know, not what they need to think."

Annual subscriptions are available for $99.90; monthly access costs $12.95. Daily episodes of Unbiased Updates, a consistent audience favorite that delivers smart, straight-down-the-middle reporting in under 10 minutes on the day's biggest stories, will remain accessible to all site visitors; registered users can access five premium articles (with ads) monthly.

About Straight Arrow

Straight Arrow is a trusted independent digital news movement founded on unbiased, fact-based journalism and built for people who want truth before opinions. Straight Arrow exists to empower and equip Americans with the facts behind divisive stories and fearlessly expose the hard truths on the stories that matter most. They are center-rated by media bias experts at AllSides and have a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard. News that is free of manipulation, bias or agenda can be found at www.san.com and on the Straight Arrow mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

SOURCE Straight Arrow