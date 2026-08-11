Straiker Named an OpenAI Select Partner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straiker, The Agentic Security Company, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Straiker will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Straiker brings AI agent discovery, adversarial testing, runtime protection, and policy enforcement to complex enterprise environments, helping customers secure AI agents from development through production.

"The future of work will be shaped by teams of people and AI agents working side by side. As agents take on broader access, authority, and more complex responsibility, customers need a security model built for how this workforce actually operates. As an OpenAI Select Partner, Straiker can help enterprises put agents to work with the safeguards, oversight, and resilience needed to support responsible adoption at scale," said Ankur Shah, CEO and Co-founder, Straiker.

Straiker supports organizations across financial services, healthcare, technology, telecommunications, retail, and media. Its work includes helping customers identify and govern AI agents across the enterprise, uncover security weaknesses before deployment, and protect production systems with high-accuracy, low-latency runtime defenses.

Looking ahead, Straiker plans to deepen its integrations with OpenAI's frontier models and Codex, introduce new offerings through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, and scale deployments that turn customers' AI ambitions into business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About Straiker

Straiker is The Agentic Security Company. Its agentic-native platform discovers, tests, and protects the AI agents enterprises run and build, securing the fastest-growing workforce in the enterprise. Straiker is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and frontier AI labs, and backed by $85M in total funding, including a $64M Series A led by Marathon with Bain Capital Ventures and Lightspeed. Learn more at straiker.ai.

Media contact

Shannon Van Every

Force4 Technology Communications

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SOURCE Straiker