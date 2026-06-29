Straiker Raises $64M Series A to Secure the Agentic Workforce

Round led by Marathon with continued support from Bain Capital Ventures and Lightspeed. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and Frontier AI labs, the company defends the fastest-growing workforce in the enterprise: AI agents.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straiker, The Agentic Security Company, today announced a $64 million Series A, bringing its total funding to $85 million. The round was led by Marathon Management Partners, Citi Ventures, Illuminate Financial, and Workday Ventures, with continued support from Bain Capital Ventures and Lightspeed. Gokul Rajaram, founding partner of Marathon, is joining the Board of Directors.

The fastest-growing workforce in the enterprise

AI agents are becoming the fastest-growing workforce in the enterprise. They are automating a growing range of work, from everyday productivity tasks to back-office operations and mission-critical customer workflows. IDC expects more than one billion AI agents deployed across enterprises by 2029, 40x the number in 2025.¹ No workforce in enterprise history has scaled this fast.

Unlike traditional software, agents reason dynamically and act independently across systems on behalf of users. That autonomy is their power, and a new class of risk that deterministic controls were never built to govern. This spring, Reuters reported that attackers manipulated Meta's AI support agent into changing account emails and bypassing 2FA, hijacking more than 20,000 Instagram accounts without ever breaching Meta's core systems.2

In adversarial testing by STAR Labs, Straiker's dedicated AI threat research arm, 36% of successful attacks on coding agents resulted in remote code execution, while 91% of attacks on productivity agents led to silent data exfiltration — with no malware and no stolen credentials.3

Straiker: agentic security for AI agents

Straiker's founding team brings deep expertise at the intersection of cybersecurity and AI. CEO Ankur Shah previously scaled Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud business as SVP and GM, while CTO Sreenath Kurupati led AI and security research at Akamai following its acquisition of Cyberfend, the fraud detection company he founded.

As agents gain access to sensitive systems, organizations need to know what agents exist, what they can access, how they behave, and where risk is emerging.

Straiker's platform delivers this through three integrated capabilities: comprehensive discovery of AI agents across enterprise environments; pre-deployment adversarial testing to surface vulnerabilities and runtime protection that monitors activity and stops threats as they happen.

A shared intelligence layer compounds this value: threats detected in production strengthen pre-deployment testing, while vulnerabilities uncovered in testing harden runtime protections. Straiker's work with frontier AI labs gives it early visibility into emerging attack techniques, continuously sharpening detection and defense as AI systems evolve.

"Our uniqueness comes from pairing the industry's most comprehensive agentic exploit dataset with an AI-native security engine purpose-built for autonomous threats. That foundation allows us to secure the next generation of AI-powered enterprises," said Sreenath Kurupati, Co-Founder and CTO of Straiker.

Company traction

Since launching in 2025, Straiker has become a trusted partner to frontier AI labs and Fortune 500 enterprises, helping them securely deploy both internally built and third-party agents.

"AI agents are getting the keys to real systems and real data, which makes securing them one of the defining challenges of this era. I'm glad to work with innovative teams like Straiker that are focused on getting it right," said Brad Jones, Chief Information Security Officer.

That traction has translated into rapid commercial growth. In less than a year, Straiker has grown run-rate revenue by more than 15x, reflecting accelerating demand for security built for autonomous systems.

"Demand is outpacing anything we forecast," said Ankur Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Straiker. "This round goes straight into product, our STAR Labs threat research, and the global expansion our enterprise customers are pulling us toward."

"Given their scope and autonomy, AI agents need to be treated like first-class citizens," said Gokul Rajaram, Founding Partner at Marathon. "Enterprises need a purpose-built solution given the magnitude of the problem. Straiker will be one of the few companies that define how agents are secured."

About Straiker

Straiker is The Agentic Security Company, delivering an agentic-native platform that discovers, tests, and protects enterprise AI agents. Learn more at straiker.ai.

Media Contact:

Shannon Van Every

[email protected]

Notes

1 IDC, "Agentic AI to Dominate IT Budget Expansion Over Next Five Years, Exceeding 26% of Worldwide IT Spending, and $1.3 Trillion in 2029, According to IDC," IDC Press Release, August 26, 2025. (IDC #prUS53765225)

2 "High-profile Instagram AI chatbot breach spotlights security risks of automation," Reuters, June 3, 2026.

3 Straiker STAR Labs adversarial testing, 2026. Full findings in the STAR Labs agentic threat research report (July 8, 2026). Sign up for the waitlist for the report.

SOURCE Straiker