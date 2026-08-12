Strativera Now Credentialed Across Both Major CRM Ecosystems as Salesforce Listing Goes Live

The Cherry Hill agency pairs a new Salesforce AppExchange consulting listing with HubSpot Solutions Partner status and Google Partner standing, each independently verifiable.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strativera, a digital marketing and revenue operations agency serving mid-market and private-equity-backed companies, today announced its Salesforce consulting practice is live on Salesforce AppExchange, giving the firm credentialed standing across both dominant CRM ecosystems.

Strativera holds credentials across both major CRM ecosystems, with its Salesforce consulting practice listed on Salesforce AppExchange, HubSpot Solutions Partner status, and standing in Google's Partners directory. Each credential is publicly verifiable in the issuer's own directory. Strativera holds a 5.0 rating across Google, Clutch and GoodFirms, spanning 24 Clutch reviews and 8 GoodFirms reviews. New engagements originating through the Clutch platform carry a 14-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee.

The listing, Strativera Revenue Operations and Salesforce Consulting, appears in AppExchange's Salesforce Consultants directory and covers org audits and cleanup, Sales Cloud implementation, lead lifecycle design, CRM migrations, and executive dashboards connecting campaigns to closed revenue. It joins the firm's HubSpot Solutions Partner listing, which carries its own public 5.0 rating, and its standing in Google's Partners directory.

"Most agencies pick a CRM camp because credentialing across ecosystems is expensive and slow," said Janae Tanner, Co-Founder and Vice President of Growth and Client Success at Strativera. "We did it deliberately. A client's CRM decision should follow their sales process, not whichever logo their agency happens to carry. Now we can give an honest answer in either direction, and every credential behind that answer sits in the issuer's own directory rather than on our website."

All three are publicly verifiable. The Google Partners listing is at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=2767129d-ff82-4774-871e-136a99f7ca04, and the HubSpot Solutions Partner listing at ecosystem.hubspot.com/marketplace/solutions/strativera.

The firm's client ratings stand at 5.0 across Google, Clutch and GoodFirms, spanning 24 Clutch reviews and 8 GoodFirms reviews. Strativera has also joined the Clutch Guarantee, backing new engagements originating through Clutch with a 14-day, no-questions-asked money-back commitment.

"Buyers should be able to check everything an agency says about itself, and with us they can," Tanner said. "The credentials live in the issuers' directories. The reviews live on platforms we do not control. And new Clutch engagements now carry a 14-day guarantee. Verification is the standard our clients' buyers hold them to, so it is the standard we hold ourselves to."

Founded in June 2025, Strativera has grown to four offices, with headquarters in Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey, and locations in Manahawkin, New Jersey, Tampa, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm reports more than $104 million in client-attributed revenue growth and an average 28 percent reduction in customer acquisition cost across engagements spanning more than 17 industries.

About Strativera

Strativera is a digital marketing and revenue operations agency located at 7 Cooper Landing Rd, Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08002. Built for growth-stage, mid-market and private-equity-backed companies, Strativera connects strategy, campaigns, CRM and reporting into one revenue system delivered by senior operators rather than junior teams. Learn more at strativera.com.

Media Contact

Janae Tanner, Co-Founder and VP of Growth and Client Success

Strativera

(856) 380-0416

[email protected]

SOURCE Strativera