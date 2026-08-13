Stratus Vineyards Becomes Ontario's First B Corp Certified Winery

Another milestone in global wine industry sustainability

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus Vineyards has become Ontario's first Certified B Corporation winery and one of just three in Canada to achieve the globally recognized standard. The designation places Stratus among only a small percentage of wineries worldwide to have earned B Corp certification; a rigorous standard that redefines organizational success by measuring social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency over profitability alone.

Verified by B Lab, the non-profit organization behind the global B Corp movement, Stratus achieved a B Impact Assessment score of 85.1, surpassing the benchmark required for certification.

For Stratus, the achievement represents another major milestone in a sustainability journey that began more than 20 years ago; shaping both the winery and the broader Canadian wine industry. Unlike certifications that focus on a single aspect of a business, B Corp credentials evaluate an organization's overall impact; including governance, workers, community, environment, and customers.

"B Corp certification recognizes the culmination of our work since day one and holds us to a fulsome standard of ethical and purpose-driven business practice. This accomplishment belongs to our entire team, whose commitment and passion allows us to pursue excellence in the glass while being equally ambitious about our impact on our land, our people and our community," said Suzanne Janke, General Manager of Stratus Vineyards.

Since inception in 2005, Stratus has been a pioneer in sustainable winegrowing, opening its doors as the world's first fully LEED certified winery. Four years later, it became one of the founding members of Sustainable Winegrowing Ontario and continues to champion practices that reduce environmental impact while enhancing quality in every bottle.

"And now, under B Corp, we view our work with an even broader lens. It challenges us to consider not only how we make wine, but how every aspect of the business can create a positive outcome. Accountability and authenticity are engrained pillars of our foundation and evolution of our winery story," added Janke.

Initiatives contributing to Stratus earning B Corp Certification include the use of lightweight and re-use glass bottles to reduce emissions, maintaining a long-term and local supply chain, formalized partnerships with arts, culture and environmental not-for-profits and a diverse, established employee workforce.

As sustainability continues to shape the future of wine worldwide, Stratus remains committed to demonstrating that environmental leadership, social responsibility, and business success can go hand in hand. For Stratus, B Corp certification is not an endpoint, but another step in an ongoing journey to create a positive impact through every facet of its business.

About Stratus Vineyards

Located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Stratus Vineyards is recognized as one of Canada's leading premium wineries. Since its founding, Stratus has pursued a philosophy that combines innovation, sustainability, hospitality excellence and exceptional winemaking. Home to 55 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and 16 grape varieties, Stratus became the world's first LEED-certified winery in 2005 and continues to advance the industry through progressive environmental initiatives and a dedication to crafting wines that express the unique character of Niagara.

SOURCE Stratus Vineyards Limited