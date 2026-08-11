Stream Companies Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the 19th Time

Honored for nearly two decades of driving growth, marketing excellence, and trusted client partnerships — joining just one other company to reach this Inc. 5000 milestone

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Companies, a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency, is proud to announce today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the 19th time.

This milestone, achieved by only one other company in the history of the Inc. 5000, places Stream Companies among a select group of businesses that have demonstrated sustained growth, resilience, and long-term success over nearly two decades. The recognition reflects the company's continued investment in innovation, its client-first approach, and its ability to help organizations navigate an increasingly complex marketing landscape.

19th Inc. 5000 recognition puts Stream Companies among an elite group of just one other company to reach this milestone. Post this

"This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to helping brands grow through innovative marketing solutions," said David Regn, CEO and Co-Founder of Stream Companies. "Our success has always been rooted in building long-term partnerships, embracing innovation before it becomes mainstream, and continuously evolving to help our clients stay ahead. Nineteen appearances on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible accomplishment, and we're just getting started."

"As a long-time partner, we've experienced firsthand just how committed Stream is to our business," said Ed Kardon, Owner and Executive Manager, 24 Auto Group. "Through changing markets and evolving challenges, they've remained a trusted strategic partner, consistently bringing fresh ideas, adapting to our needs, and helping us achieve meaningful growth. Their success is well-deserved."

From automotive and retail to healthcare, education, financial services, and beyond, Stream helps brands adapt to evolving consumer behaviors with integrated marketing strategies that bring together data, technology, media, and creative expertise. By connecting these disciplines, Stream creates smarter, more connected marketing experiences designed to help clients grow and stay ahead in an ever-changing marketplace.

While the marketing landscape has evolved dramatically over the years, Stream's commitment has remained the same: helping clients grow through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on their success. Reaching this milestone underscores not only the company's continued growth but also its consistency in building long-term success for its clients and partners.

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated advertising agency with over 30 years of experience delivering retail traffic and measurable growth for clients nationwide. As a certified partner with more than 25 OEMs, Stream Companies leverages data, strategy, and innovation to help businesses scale across traditional and digital channels. Its suite of services includes media planning and buying, creative, branding, digital marketing, SEO, social media, video, and advanced analytics. Learn more at www.streamcompanies.com.

About the Inc. 5000 List

The list ranks organizations based on three-year revenue growth. To qualify for the 2026 Inc. 5000, companies were required to provide verified revenue figures. All winners undergo a rigorous financial and editorial review process, including third-party verification of revenue and background checks on company leadership.

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

Jai Journay

VP of Marketing

Stream Companies

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Stream Companies, LLC