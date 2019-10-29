Stream Data Centers Commissions New Hyperscale Data Center in Garland, Texas

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers, an industry leader in providing premium data center solutions, announces the formal commissioning of its newly constructed DFW VII hyperscale data center in Garland, Texas. With this 138,000 square foot facility, Stream has positioned itself to meet ongoing demand for colocation and connectivity solutions from enterprises and hyperscale cloud providers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The Dallas Fort-Worth area is the second largest data center market in the US and continues to attract enterprises and cloud providers with affordable power rates, tax incentives and an environment safe from natural disasters.

"At Stream Data Centers, we have strong history of forecasting the market and delivering leading class data center products and services as they are needed," says Paul Moser, Co-Managing Partner at Stream Data Centers. "Modern enterprises are increasingly consuming both cloud computing resources as well as applications powered by emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. As a result, they need scalable colocation solutions that also deliver proximal, low latency connectivity to cloud providers, network operators, carriers, internet exchanges and other critical business enablers. With our facility in the Garland region of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, we are giving our customers a valuable option for accessing highly resilient infrastructure and robust connectivity options where needed."

Key features of Stream's DFW-VII facility include:

138,132 square feet of purpose-built, structurally enhanced data center, expandable to approximately 400,000 square feet.

Two 40 MW utility feeds from a new on-site Oncor substation.

Two diverse telco entrances with multiple fiber providers and a strong mix of local, long haul and dark fiber providers.

Outside the FEMA 500-year flood plain.

Texas data center tax exemption program provides significant benefits to prospective customers.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, the company has acquired and developed over 2.5 million square feet of data center space nationally, representing more than 250 megawatts of power.



Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Centers, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Retail Colocation and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.



Stream supports its facility management services by leveraging the combined skill sets of Stream's technical real estate and data center professionals to deliver end-to-end solutions for all mission-critical needs.



Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Founded in 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 850 real estate professionals with regional offices in major markets across the U.S. The company manages more than 193 million square feet of commercial properties and completes approximately $3.5 billion in transactions annually.

