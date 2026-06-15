Streaming Hospitality Introduces Android TV-Based Solution for Hospitality Industry In-room Entertainment.

ADA, Ohio, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming Hospitality today announced a next-generation in-room entertainment solution designed to help hotels deliver modern streaming, live television, secure guest connectivity, and personalized digital experiences powered by Android TV™ for Business.

The solution brings live TV, streaming applications, casting, and hotel-branded content into a single smart TV ecosystem designed specifically for hospitality environments. Instead of requiring properties to replace existing televisions with new smart TVs, Streaming Hospitality's platform uses a powerful, low-cost set-top box that integrates with both hospitality-grade and standard televisions.

This approach allows hotels to modernize the guest-room entertainment experience while preserving existing TV investments. As technology evolves, the set-top box can be upgraded more easily and cost-effectively than replacing an entire fleet of televisions.

Guests can access live television and supported streaming applications through a simple, intuitive interface. The platform also supports casting from personal devices, helping create a familiar, personalized in-room viewing experience without additional guest hardware or complicated setup.

The platform is designed to support a wide range of guests, properties, and viewing preferences, helping hotels deliver a familiar and accessible in-room entertainment experience for every traveler.

Built with guest privacy in mind, the platform allows guests to securely access their personal accounts, with credentials cleared at checkout to help protect guest information.

Beyond entertainment, the platform turns the in-room TV into a digital guest engagement hub. Hotels can showcase property branding, dining options, amenities, events, local recommendations, and personalized guest messages throughout the stay.

Designed for flexibility, Streaming Hospitality's solution includes cloud-based management, system integration capabilities, and scalable deployment options for properties of all sizes.

In addition to live TV, streaming, casting, and a home-like entertainment experience, Streaming Hospitality's hardware is designed to support future AI-enabled guest-room experiences as hotel technology continues to evolve.

"As guest expectations continue to evolve, hotels need smarter, more connected in-room experiences," said Jason Szuch, CEO of Streaming Hospitality. "Our platform is designed to meet those expectations while simplifying operations and helping hotels elevate every stay."

About Streaming Hospitality

Streaming Hospitality is a provider of in-room entertainment hardware, software, and connectivity solutions for the hospitality industry. The company focuses on delivering modern, integrated digital experiences that enhance guest satisfaction and help hotels improve operational flexibility.

Learn more at www.streaminghospitality.com.

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SOURCE Streaming Hospitality