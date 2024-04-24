StreetWise Partners Leads Panel at URx 2024 Conference: "Strong Recruiting Partnerships are Good for Everyone's Business"

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StreetWise Partners, a leading nonprofit organization, announced today their panel at the URx 2024 Conference, "Strong Recruiting Partnerships are Good for Everyone's Business". StreetWise Partners is honored to be featured as a Community sponsor of the 8th annual URx conference (https://urxconference.com/) to be held in Las Vegas on April 25-26. URx is the premier community event for talent management, workforce development, university & emerging talent recruiting, bringing together over 200 professionals focused on developing and recruiting talent at the entry points of the workforce.

Nicole Carrea, Chief Partnerships Officer at StreetWise, will host a panel of experts on April 25 at 1:30 PM PDT to educate Human Resources professionals on the benefits of tapping non-traditional sources of talent. Titled "Strong Recruiting Partnerships are Good for Everyone's Business," it will be a dynamic conversation between representatives from industry, campus, and a workforce non-profit organization, and unpack what successful talent recruiting partnerships look like, where to find them, and how they can benefit your firm's bottom line. Joining Carrea on the panel is Ashley Silva, AVP Talent Acquisition at Global Atlantic Financial Group, Nicole Geraci, Managing Director of Human Resources at Tradeweb, and Sean McGowan, Director of Employer Relations at Carnegie Mellon University.

For the past 26 years, StreetWise Partners has enabled economic equity through innovative workforce development and mentoring programs. By pairing job seekers with mentors, their commitment and impact has supported over 10,000 mentees and 15,000 mentors in New York and Washington, D.C. Organizations who partner and hire from StreetWise Partners are supporting their strategic growth plan that will initially launch 1,900 careers by mentees and job seekers, generating $92M in first year wages.

The URx conference is organized by OneReq, The Community for Recruiting Professionals. Founder and conference organizer Wahab Owolabi says, "We are honored and delighted that StreetWise Partners is a Community sponsor for URx this year. We are both committed to engaging & developing new sources of talent across industries at various entry points of the workforce."

"StreetWise sits at the intersection of DEIB, Talent Acquisition and Corporate Social Responsibility. Because of our unique vantage point, we see first-hand how powerful partnerships can lead the charge for tomorrow's workforce," says Nicole Carrea, Chief Partnerships Officer at StreetWise Partners. "We're excited to convene a panel bridging industry, workforce and campus, and will explore and analyze these partnerships from all perspectives. Our conversation will empower attendees with tangible strategies to build partnerships and demonstrate the value mentorship contributes to offering a competitive advantage."

StreetWise Partners is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to driving economic equity through mentoring programs for today's adult workforce. The organization connects talent with opportunity through mentorship and career development services in New York and Washington, D.C.

