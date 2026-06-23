STRIKE FIGHTER LEAGUE ENTERS THE SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT ARENA AS WORLD'S FIRST PROFESSIONAL AIR COMBAT SPORT

SFL announces its second tournament, OTS-2, which will be livestreamed from Las Vegas on Twitch and YouTube on July 25.

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strike Fighter League (SFL) is the world's first professional air combat digital sport that combines elite human performance and physical immersion with cutting edge simulation—creating an entirely new sporting experience for competitive aviators and spectators. Today, SFL announced its second Online Tournament Series (OTS-2), which will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on July 25. The competition brings together accomplished pilots, driven competitors and enthusiastic fans from every corner of the globe. OTS-2 will be livestreamed on SFL's YouTube and Twitch accounts.

Strike Fighter League hosts Justin Walters and Sibley Scoles and analyst Rob Tomlinson return for OTS-2 (Online Tournament Series), which will be live streamed on July 25, 2026, from Las Vegas.

TAKING FLIGHT: BUILDING A NEW GLOBAL SPORT LEAGUE & FAN EXPERIENCE

Fusing high-stakes digital competition, real-world physical performance and cinematic broadcast production, SFL delivers an adrenaline-fueled sports experience reimagined through a modern lens. Competitors operate from immersive virtual cockpits built around the disciplines fighter aviation demands: precision, situational awareness and decision-making under pressure. Developed in collaboration with real fighter pilots, the competition rewards strategy, situational awareness and tactical execution under pressure as pilots navigate hyperrealistic, high-stakes air combat scenarios.

SFL Founder & CEO Tim Miller—a retired Marine Corps LtCol and TOPGUN graduate—assembled an executive team of leaders across aviation, technology, entertainment and sports. Jack Holloway—a former F/A-18 squadron mate of Miller, an MIT-trained technologist and defense hard-tech leader—serves as Chief Technology Officer. Actor, producer and entrepreneur James Devoti serves as Chief Creative Officer; and global marketing executive Rich Kenny serves as Chief Production Officer. The executive team works closely with the SFL's Air Combat Advisory Council, which brings together seasoned experts from the global aviation community.

"Fighter aviation demands an extraordinary combination of skill, discipline and mental fortitude, but very few people in the world witness this incredible adrenaline rush," said SFL Founder & CEO Tim Miller. "This inspired me to find a new way to preserve and share the air combat experience with the next generation. OTS-2 is another step toward building a sport where competitors can test those same qualities on a global stage. Every challenge is designed to uphold the disciplines that matter most in the cockpit—judgment, adaptability and composure under pressure—the same traits that have defined great fighter pilots throughout history."

EARNED ON THE LEADERBOARD: INSIDE OTS-2

Following the success of OTS-1, which attracted competitors and viewers from 36 countries and helped establish SFL's first-of-its-kind concept, OTS-2 builds on that strong interest in the emerging sport. The Online Tournament Series is a core pillar of the SFL, with each event growing in intensity for competitors and fans alike. OTS-2 tests competitors across the critical disciplines of fighter aviation—from precision bombing to low-altitude time trials and aerial gunnery—with pilots earning points that determine who rises through the league ranks, culminating in the Dogfight Bracket Finals where the top-ranked pilots go head-to-head for the championship; the format takes its name from the World War I-era term for close-range aerial combat between fighter aircraft.

The tournament features a seasoned broadcast team headlined by ESPN and ACC Network host Justin Walters and EmmyⓇ-winning journalist and host Sibley Scoles. Walters and Scoles will be joined by expert analysts, including former F/A-18 squadron commander Rob "DAHIGI" Tomlinson and Matt Hall, a fighter combat chief instructor and Red Bull Air Race World Champion who served as a wing commander in the Royal Australian Air Force.

"Strike Fighter League is precision under time pressure, energy management, geometric calculation and split-second decision-making," said Matt Hall. "I look forward to joining the broadcast team to translate the track runs for viewers and provide a deeper understanding of the skill and strategy behind each maneuver. The pilots need the same mental sharpness, physical agility and instinct that's essential in a racing or air combat cockpit, which is what makes this competition so compelling."

BEYOND THE COCKPIT: TECHNOLOGY, WORLD-BUILDING AND STORYTELLING COLLIDE

Extending the hyper realistic experience beyond the cockpit, AI-powered broadcast technology and dynamic camera systems bring audiences closer to the action, revealing every maneuver and critical moment in real time. Historically-based visuals depicting air combat dating back to WWI transport competitors and spectators to high stakes scenarios, grounding SFL's world-building in the legacy and culture of fighter aviation. Further elevating the experience, Hans Zimmer's Bleeding Fingers Music shapes the league's sound and cinematic identity, heightening the intensity and emotional immersion of modern air combat competition.

ON THE HORIZON: THE FUTURE OF FLIGHT BELONGS TO THE COMMUNITY

As the league continues to grow its footprint in Las Vegas and beyond, OTS-2 will serve as a showcase for SFL's vision of a future where immersive technology and elite human performance converge. Looking ahead, SFL plans to build on the OTS format and host live in-person, multi-day competitions. At the heart of the league's mission is the opportunity to unite and grow a passionate community of aviation enthusiasts, competitors and fans—all drawn together by a shared appreciation for fighter aviation and the earned mastery the sport demands.

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About Strike Fighter League

Strike Fighter League (SFL) is the world's first professional air combat sport, combining virtual reality, advanced flight simulation, and elite competition into a new form of immersive sports entertainment. Founded by retired Marine Corps LtCol and TOPGUN graduate Tim "Monk" Miller, the league formalizes a competitive structure for the millions of players in the global flight-sim ecosystem. SFL opens the world of fighter aviation to competitors and audiences through both an Online Tournament Series (OTS) and a Live Professional Series (LPS) by fusing high-fidelity military-grade simulation, real-world physical performance and cinematic broadcast production. For more information, visit www.the-sfl.com or follow Strike Fighter League on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Strike Fighter League