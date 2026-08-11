Stronger SD-WAN and SSE Growth Lift SASE Forecast to $24 B by 2030, According to Dell'Oro Group

Branch Refresh and Monetizing DEM Drive Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published forecast report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market will grow at a 15 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), with revenue increasing to $24 B in 2030, representing more than a 2x revenue increase compared to 2025. The outlook reflects two complementary sources of strength: renewed SD-WAN momentum and additional Security Service Edge (SSE) monetization beyond foundational access, inspection, and policy enforcement.

SD-WAN is benefiting from security- and lifecycle-led branch modernization, stronger software subscription attach, managed-service adoption, and the convergence of routing, SD-WAN, and security in common branch platforms. At the same time, separately monetized Data Security and Digital Experience Management are expanding the value captured through SSE platforms. Data Security adds advanced discovery, classification, data loss prevention, exposure analysis, and exfiltration controls, while Digital Experience Management measures and troubleshoots the user-to-application experience across endpoint, network, application, and SSE telemetry.

"SD-WAN has regained strength because branch refreshes increasingly combine connectivity, security exposure, software subscriptions, and managed services in a common purchase decision," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "Data Security and Digital Experience Management expand the SSE opportunity by creating monetized capabilities above the core access and policy-enforcement entitlement separately," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year July 2026 Forecast Report:

SSE [Core]: Forecast that revenue will rise to over $13 B in 2030, with CASB, FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA remaining the foundational access, inspection, and policy-enforcement layer.

Forecast that revenue will rise to over $13 B in 2030, with CASB, FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA remaining the foundational access, inspection, and policy-enforcement layer. SSE [Extended]: We forecast that separately monetized Data Security and Digital Experience Management (DEM) will grow at over 20 percent CAGR from 2025 to 2030, adding over eight billion dollars in revenue on top of SSE [Core].

We forecast that separately monetized Data Security and Digital Experience Management (DEM) will grow at over 20 percent CAGR from 2025 to 2030, adding over eight billion dollars in revenue on top of SSE [Core]. SD-WAN: Forecast that revenue will grow at 14 percent CAGR, supported by stronger subscription attach, managed-service adoption, secure branch refreshes, and revenue shifting from standalone Access Routers.

Forecast that revenue will grow at 14 percent CAGR, supported by stronger subscription attach, managed-service adoption, secure branch refreshes, and revenue shifting from standalone Access Routers. Access Routers: We forecast that revenue will experience a 23 percent annual contraction over the 2025 to 2030 period because policy-rich branch platforms continue replacing basic packet-forwarding systems.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's SASE and SD-WAN 5-year forecast report provides a comprehensive industry overview, with tables covering SASE by technology (SSE versus SD-WAN) and class (single versus multi-vendor), starting with 2019 data. SSE [Core] is further segmented across SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS, and SSE [Extended] across Data Security and DEM technologies. In addition, the report provides historical data, beginning in 1995, covering revenue, port/unit shipment, and average selling prices for access routers. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group