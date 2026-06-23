StrongMind to Exhibit at the 2026 National Charter Schools Conference in New Orleans

Leading virtual education provider will showcase its K–12 digital curriculum and marketing and enrollment services at Booth #659 — and offer attendees a complimentary school marketing analysis

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind, a provider of K–12 digital curriculum and virtual school services since 2001, today announced it will exhibit at the National Charter Schools Conference (NCSC26), hosted by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, June 24–26, 2026, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Attendees can find the StrongMind team at Booth #659.

NCSC is the largest national gathering of charter school leaders, educators, board members, and advocates, drawing thousands of attendees each year. At NCSC26, StrongMind will connect with leaders who are building, growing, or scaling virtual charter schools and share the curriculum and services it has refined over more than two decades in online education.

At Booth #659, StrongMind will highlight two core offerings:

K–12 Digital Curriculum — A Quality Matters (QM)-certified, award-winning curriculum built by educators and designed around how students actually learn.

— A Quality Matters (QM)-certified, award-winning curriculum built by educators and designed around how students actually learn. Marketing and Enrollment Services — Support that helps virtual and online schools attract and enroll students. Conference attendees can stop by the booth for a complimentary marketing analysis to see how their school's current marketing measures up.

"For more than two decades, we've focused on one thing: helping virtual and online schools deliver an education that works for real students," said Damian Creamer, Founder and CEO of StrongMind. "NCSC brings together the people shaping the future of public education, and we're looking forward to sharing what we've built — and learning from the leaders driving this movement forward."

Charter school leaders, educators, and administrators attending NCSC26 are invited to visit Booth #659 to meet the StrongMind team and explore its curriculum and services.

About StrongMind

StrongMind is an education technology company that has been creating digital learning solutions for K–12 virtual and online schools since 2001. The company provides a Quality Matters–certified digital curriculum along with marketing, enrollment, and support services that help schools launch, grow, and scale. StrongMind is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. To learn more, visit strongmind.com.

SOURCE StrongMind