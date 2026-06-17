Student Art Transforms Salinas Valley Health Medical Center

The initiative, led by President and CEO Dr. Allen Radner, replaces traditionally blank hospital walls with 23 unique works from students at California State University, Monterey Bay, Hartnell College and Rancho Cielo Youth Campus. The result is a care environment that is not only clinically excellent, but emotionally and culturally resonant.

"Healthcare environments can feel sterile and impersonal," said Dr. Radner. "We saw an opportunity to create something more human, something that connects with people. This artwork brings life into the building and reflects the diversity of the community we serve."

Hospitals across the country have increasingly explored the role of environment in patient outcomes, however Salinas Valley Health's approach is distinctive - prioritizing emerging local artists over purchased or generic art. Each piece tells a story, from deeply personal reflections to broader themes of resilience, identity and growth.

Dayanara Silva, a student artist whose work reflects her upbringing in a farmworker family, described her piece as a tribute to her community. The title is her zip code, 93905. "It's the heart of where I'm from - the people, the culture, the stories," she said. "To have it displayed in a place centered on healing is incredibly meaningful."

For patients and families navigating difficult moments, the impact is immediate. The artwork introduces warmth, familiarity and moments of reflection in spaces often associated with stress and uncertainty. For healthcare workers, many of whom carried immense strain during the COVID-19 pandemic, the art initiative offers a renewed sense of connection and pride in their workplace.

"Art has the ability to be uplifting, reflective and even joyful," Dr. Radner said. "I can't walk through our Medical Center without someone commenting on how much they enjoy and appreciate what we have created."

For the student artists, the initiative provides far more than exhibition space. Their work is now part of a permanent public collection, seen daily by hundreds, offering both professional validation and a powerful sense of belonging.

Artist Zugey Velasco, emphasized the personal significance of visibility. "It feels powerful to know I'm allowed to take up space and share where I come from," Velasco said.

The public district hospital's Foundation provided grants to participating schools for the pilot project, and the result is already exceeding expectations. Large portions of the hospital remain open for future installations, signaling a long-term commitment to expanding the initiative.

Salinas Valley Health has been long known for quality care, recently earning Magnet® with Distinction recognition. By integrating community-driven art into the clinical setting, the organization is advancing a broader vision of care - one that recognizes healing as both a medical and human experience.

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SOURCE Salinas Valley Health