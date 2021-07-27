Studies Show New Joint Support Formula Features "Nature's Best Ingredients" to Reduce Pain, Adding Cushion, Flexibility

MENOMONIE, Wis., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After tackling Immunity, scientists at 24hr Supplement have taken aim at Joint Support, introducing a new formula featuring nine ingredients widely researched to reduce pain while adding cushion and flexibility to knees, ankles, hips, shoulders, wrists and elbows.

"We've combined nature's best ingredients for joint health and combined them into one extremely effective supplement," said Rajiv Lall, Founder of Probiotic Smart, LLC who created 24hr Supplement. "Our Joint Support formula covers the whole gamut of joint pain caused by either lack of nutrients, pro-inflammatory effects, immune-related joint destruction or due to deposit of uric acid crystals."

Among the research, the compounds contained in the triple, metal-complex TurmiZn-OS™ (Curcumin, Tetrahydrocurcumin and Zinc) have been shown to support the infrastructure of the joint and tissues from degradation by inhibiting pro-inflammatory markers and reducing oxidative stress. In turn, this reduces pain while improving joint function, particularly related to symptoms from chronic knee pain and joint arthritis1,2. Plus, Zinc is known to be involved in bone tissue formation3. Science has also shown that elements in TurmiZn-OS™ support joint-related issues related to immune-mediated rheumatoid A, and it levels the uric acid back to normal. Uric acid crystals are the primary cause of pain in smaller joints known as Gout.

Among other ingredients in Joint Support, undenatured type II Collagen has been found to be a vital part of forming cartilage and extending the period of pain-free strenuous exertion and alleviate joint pain associated from activity4. Joint Support also contains a proprietary Hyaluronic Acid which researchers have said is a "remarkable natural lubricant" for patients with knee osteoarthritis5.

Additionally, Joint Support contains MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) which is important in the formation of collagen in joints; Glucosamine which is a natural constituent of cartilage that helps prevent inflammation and supports flexibility of joints; Chondroitin which is also a building block of cartilage that helps resist compression in joints; and Boswellia serrata Gum Resin which helps inflamed joints, supporting normal joint functioning.

Learn more at 24hrsupplement.com.

Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

