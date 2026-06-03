Studio McGee and Broadbent Architectural Studio Reveal Bespoke 25,000-Square-Foot Utah Home for Crumbl Founder Jason McGowan

Developed in close partnership with McGowan and his family, the home reflects a vision centered on warmth, craftsmanship, and a deep connection to both family life and the surrounding landscape. The result is a residence where architecture, interiors, landscape, and construction work in harmony to balance grandeur with comfort and livability.

"We were honored to design a home for this family," said Colton Broadbent, founder of Broadbent Architectural Studio. "Our goal was to challenge the idea of what home looks like while still feeling familiar to all those that live in it. Wonder and curiosity are major themes for how this family lives their lives and we loved shaping a space that reflects that."

"With a home of this scale, the goal was ensuring every space still felt grounded and personal," said Shea McGee, founder and designer of Studio McGee. "We focused on designing rooms that support the true rhythms of the family's daily life, so even the most expansive areas feel warm, layered, and inviting."

Designed to accommodate a family of nine, the home includes 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and four half baths. Amenities span a music conservatory, glass-floor basketball court, bowling alley, golf simulator, resort-style pool with hidden slide, a cabana with full kitchen and integrated media system, a 7-on-7 soccer field, and an amphitheater designed to host community gatherings and events.

The residence sits within the Oxford Road Development, McGowan's broader vision for a community centered on connection, safety, and design integrity — a mission that informed every stage of the design process.

About Broadbent Architectural Studio

Founded in 2018, Broadbent Architectural Studio is a sibling-led architectural design firm based in Utah, led by Colton Broadbent and Ashlee Broadbent Saltern. Known for custom residences and carefully planned communities, the studio draws from traditional architectural principles while creating homes that feel considered, current, and livable. For more information, visit broadbentas.com.

About Studio McGee

Studio McGee is an interior design firm founded in 2014 by Syd and Shea McGee. Widely regarded as one of the leading innovators in interior design, Studio McGee is celebrated for its modern classic aesthetic and a mission to help others make life beautiful through thoughtful design. The firm's work spans interior projects, the McGee & Co. e-commerce brand, a product line with Target, Netflix's Dream Home Makeover, and multiple bestselling books. For more information, visit studio-mcgee.com.

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SOURCE Studio McGee and Broadbent Architectural Studio