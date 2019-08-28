Studios435 Named a Finalist for "People's Choice Orchid Award"

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studios435 (www.studios435.com), San Diego's first micro-apartment community, has been named a finalist for the People's Choice Orchid Award in the Orchids & Onions program. Sponsored by the San Diego Architectural Foundation, Orchids & Onions recognizes environments that make our city better (or worse). A final vote from the community will determine the People's Choice Orchid winner, to be honored at this year's ceremony on October 3 at the US Grant Hotel.

As one of ten (10) finalists for the People's Choice Orchid chosen from over 300 entries, Studios435 is one of the top projects that received the most online interest from the community. Commenter Cathy F. said, "It has the wow factor! I love it!!" while Mark A. noted it was, "comfortable and inviting. I love the natural light and modern chic atmosphere!" Numerous architectural fans complimented the color, lighting, and the luxury finishes.

Located at 435 13th St. in chic East Village, Studios435 offers fully furnished studios with high-end finishes and all-inclusive utility and Smart Home packages. The apartments feature quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, European cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, 43-inch LG® Smart TVs, large closets with built-ins, and hardwood-style flooring. Studios435 also offers an indoor/outdoor gym with Peloton® bikes, a business center, lounges, library, courtyard with fire features, and high-tech laundry facilities. The property is managed by Trinity Property Consultants.

Michael Earl, Chief Operating Officer for FPA Multifamily, the project's owner, states, "Being named a People's Choice Orchid Award finalist affirms that we were successful in achieving the type of community we set out to create. As housing is in demand throughout the State, the design and programming of Studios435 exemplifies that studio living can be luxurious and efficient at the same time."

About FPA Multifamily, LLC

FPA Multifamily, LLC is a private equity real estate firm focused on the acquisition, renovation and management of both core plus and work force housing apartment communities. Founded in 1985, FPA has owned over 110,000 apartment units valued at over $12.0 billion. FPA is currently investing through its value-add focused FPA Apartment Opportunity Fund VI which will acquire approximately $1.8 billion of assets and its core plus focused FPA Core Plus Fund IV which will acquire approximately $1.4 billion of assets. Headquartered in San Francisco, FPA also has offices in Irvine, Chicago, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Dallas and Atlanta. For more information, please visit www.fpamf.com.

