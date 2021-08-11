Study Reveals More Than One Million Arizona Adults Plan to Wager on Sports When Regulated Mobile Betting is Launched

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetArizona.com, a resource for sports bettors and media, announced the results of a survey of Arizona adults ahead of the upcoming launch of mobile sports betting in the state. BetArizona.com provides trusted, comprehensive and up-to-date betting information for Arizonians.

The survey asked a variety of sports betting related questions to Arizona adults, including questions about current sports betting behaviors and expectations for Arizona's regulated mobile sports betting market once it's launched.

Highlights from the survey include:

17% of Arizona adults currently bet on sports via offshore websites or in other legal states.

22% of Arizona adults are likely to place legal sports bets once online sports betting is regulated in the state.

54% of Arizona sports bettors plan to bet at least weekly on sports.

26% of Arizona adults have traveled to Colorado or Nevada to place a legal sports bet.

19% of Arizona adults would bet on college sports, if available.

Nearly half of Arizona sports bettors would bet on U.S. elections if they had the option.

2 in 5 Arizona sports bettors would bet on award shows, such as the Academy Awards or Grammys (38%) and reality TV shows (44%).

Arizona's mobile betting market is expected to be live by September 9, 2021, in time for the NFL season. Arizona's sports betting law allows for 20 sports betting licenses to be issued, 10 for tribal casinos and 10 more for Arizona's major sporting venues. In addition to mobile betting, Arizona residents will be able to place bets in retail sportsbooks by the end of the year.

Further survey information can be found here: https://www.betarizona.com/news/survey-sports-betting-expectations-in-arizona



Survey Details:

BetArizona.com commissioned YouGov Plc to conduct this survey. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size is 1,005 Arizona adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between May 14 – June 1, 2021. The survey was carried out online and the figures have been weighted and are representative of all Arizona adults aged 18 and over.

Fair Use Statement:

Feel free to use this data and research with proper attribution linking to this study. When you do, please give credit and link to BetArizona.com.

About BetArizona.com

BetArizona.com is a resource providing Arizona bettors with trusted and up-to-date gambling and sports betting news and information. Once the state of Arizona has launched regulated online sports betting, BetArizona.com will help both beginner and experienced bettors to place safe and secure legal wagers at the best Arizona online sportsbooks.

