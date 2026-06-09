Study that highlights Nevisense potential for prediction of AD published in leading journal

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-powered skin health solutions, today announced the publication of a study in the peer-reviewed journal Allergy demonstrating that results from Nevisense measurements obtained shortly after birth identified children who subsequentially developed atopic dermatitis (AD).

The study, which was previously orally presented at the AAAAI conference in Philadelphia February 27 - March 2, was conducted by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and assessed neonatal skin barrier integrity using Nevisense within the first days of life. Infants who developed atopic dermatitis during their first year had significantly higher neonatal measurements than those who remained disease-free, suggesting that Nevisense may serve as a non-invasive early biomarker of skin barrier dysfunction associated with future atopic dermatitis risk.

Atopic dermatitis affects approximately 15-20% of children worldwide and is one of the most common chronic inflammatory skin diseases of infancy and childhood.1) It is often the first manifestation of the "atopic march," a progression that may later include food allergies, asthma, and allergic rhinitis. The ability to identify skin barrier dysfunction before the onset of clinical symptoms could enable earlier risk assessment, support future prevention strategies, and improve patient stratification in both clinical practice and research.

Conclusion from the study was "Higher EIS scores, suggestive of impaired skin barrier, within the first week of life were significantly associated with development of AD in the first year of life."

"The publication of these findings in a leading peer-reviewed allergy journal represents an important milestone", said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "These results support the potential of Nevisense not only as a technology for assessing skin barrier integrity, but also as an early biomarker that may help identify infants at increased risk of developing atopic dermatitis before clinical symptoms emerge."

The publication adds to a growing body of evidence supporting Nevisense as a non-invasive technology platform for assessing skin barrier integrity and dysfunction. Together with previous studies, these findings further strengthen the potential role of Nevisense in earlier risk assessment, prevention strategies, disease monitoring, and future therapeutic development in atopic dermatitis and other skin barrier disorders.

The authors conclude that reliable, non-invasive technologies for assessing skin barrier integrity remain an important unmet need. Their findings demonstrate the potential of Nevisense to detect early skin barrier dysfunction and identify infants at elevated risk for atopic dermatitis before disease onset.

The article titled "Elevated Neonatal Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy Measurements Are Associated With Atopic Dermatitis in High-Risk Infants" is published in the journal Allergy and can be found through this link: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.70402.

1) Nutten S. Atopic dermatitis: global epidemiology and risk factors. Annals of Nutrition & Metabolism. 2015;66(Suppl 1):8–16.

For further information please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO,

Phone. +46732069802

E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

E-mail: [email protected]

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4359647/4141710.pdf PR Allergy SciBase

SOURCE SciBase