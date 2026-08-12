SU Group Holdings' Fortune Jet to Expand Security Training and Advisory Services Across Greater China

Collaboration establishes a three-stage talent development platform spanning Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau, positioning SU Group to address growing demand from Mainland China's security industry

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced that its subsidiary, Fortune Jet Management & Training Co. Limited ("Fortune Jet"), has signed a three-party memorandum of understanding ("MoU") to develop an integrated security training, certification and practical-experience platform serving enterprises across Greater China.

Fortune Jet entered into the MoU with Bastion Strategy Education Consulting (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ("Bastion Strategy") and the Security Services Commercial Industry Association of Macau (the "Association"). The collaboration brings together Mainland China market access and technical resources, Hong Kong-based training standards and certification capabilities, and Macau's role as an international commercial gateway.

The parties intend to develop a long-term strategic partnership centered on a three-stage talent development framework: "Shenzhen Training, Hong Kong Training and Certification, and Macau Practical Experience."

The program will target large-scale Mainland Chinese security enterprises seeking to modernize their operations, strengthen management capabilities and expand their access to Hong Kong and Macau. Planned services include management consulting, executive training, professional certification and cross-border business development support.

"Security companies across Mainland China are looking for practical ways to strengthen their leadership, raise professional standards and connect with international markets," said Dave Chan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SU Group. "This collaboration brings together complementary capabilities across Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau to create a differentiated platform for training, certification and real-world experience. We believe it can expand Fortune Jet's market reach, deepen SU Group's relationships across Greater China and create an attractive foundation for long-term growth."

Strategic Partners:

Fortune Jet Management & Training Co. Limited , a subsidiary of SU Group, provides professional management and training services based on Hong Kong standards and industry practices.

, a subsidiary of SU Group, provides professional management and training services based on Hong Kong standards and industry practices. Bastion Strategy Education Consulting (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a specialized security-sector consulting firm in Mainland China. It provides build-operate-transfer solutions, consulting, professional training and related services to clients nationwide.

is a specialized security-sector consulting firm in Mainland China. It provides build-operate-transfer solutions, consulting, professional training and related services to clients nationwide. The Security Services Commercial Industry Association of Macau is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing professional security services and providing a platform through which members can exchange knowledge, experience and industry best practices.

The MoU reflects the parties' shared objective of supporting the modernization and high-quality development of Mainland China's security industry while promoting stronger commercial and professional ties among Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau.

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company makes forward-looking statements in this report within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the closing of the offering, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this report and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to a variety of factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

SOURCE SU Group Holdings Limited