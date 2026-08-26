SU Group Wins US$2.4 Million Follow-on Award, Expanding Landmark Smart-Hospital Project to US$13.7 Million

Additional Award Broadens the Company's Role in Mission-Critical Healthcare Infrastructure and Strengthens Revenue Visibility

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced that it has secured a follow-on award valued at HK$18.8 million (approximately US$2.4 million) for a major hospital expansion and upgrade project.

The new award builds on the Company-record HK$88.5 million (approximately US$11.3 million) contract announced in July 2025 and increases the combined value of SU Group's disclosed contracts for the project to approximately HK$107.3 million (US$13.7 million).

Dave Chan, Chairman and CEO of SU Group, commented, "This follow-on award is a strong endorsement of our execution, technical expertise, and ability to deliver dependable systems in demanding healthcare environments. By expanding the scope of our work on this landmark hospital project, we are strengthening an important customer relationship while adding critical patient-communication, power-quality, and lighting-management capabilities. Just as importantly, the award enhances SU Group's credentials as we pursue additional government and healthcare infrastructure opportunities, while providing added confidence and visibility into our expected growth."

The new award builds on SU Group's more than two decades of experience designing, supplying, installing, and maintaining integrated security and ELV systems across Hong Kong's public and private sectors. The follow-on award from the same hospital project provides tangible evidence that SU Group's performance and technical capabilities are leading to additional work. SU Group is deepening its exposure to resilient, mission-critical infrastructure. The systems support patient communication, electrical reliability, clinical safety, and energy efficiency, areas where performance and uptime are essential.

Follow-On Contract Scope

The subcontract covers three integrated systems operating over the hospital's TCP/IP Ethernet network:

Nurse Call System: A critical healthcare communications network that enables patients to request immediate assistance and connects patient stations with staff-alert devices and visual indicators.

A critical healthcare communications network that enables patients to request immediate assistance and connects patient stations with staff-alert devices and visual indicators. Power Quality Management System: A network of smart meters, sensors and software that continuously monitors and analyzes electrical stability, helping protect life-support systems and other essential medical equipment.

A network of smart meters, sensors and software that continuously monitors and analyzes electrical stability, helping protect life-support systems and other essential medical equipment. Lighting Management System: An intelligent digital network that automates and optimizes lighting across clinical, patient and operational areas, supporting care delivery, patient comfort and energy efficiency.

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company makes forward-looking statements in this report within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the closing of the offering, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this report and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to a variety of factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

SOURCE SU Group Holdings Limited