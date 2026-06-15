Sub-Zero Introduces New Designer Undercounter 15" Ice Maker

Crystal-clear ice with intuitive cleaning, near-silent operation, and panel-ready design engineered to last 20 years

MADISON, Wis., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sub-Zero Group, Inc., the industry leader in luxury refrigeration, today announced the launch of the Designer Undercounter 15" Ice Maker for the home. Built to Sub-Zero standards for reliability, performance and design integration, the new model delivers crystal-clear ice with near-silent operation.

15" Designer Undercounter Indoor/Outdoor Ice Maker

Developed through extensive consumer insights, the Designer Undercounter 15" Ice Maker directly addresses the most common frustrations with traditional home ice makers - complicated cleaning, disruptive noise levels, uneven ice distribution, and poor ice scoop ergonomics. The result is a machine that produces the most preferred consumer ice shape, a 1.25" crystal-clear, flavorless cube, while simplifying ownership.

Because cleaning complexity has historically been a major pain point for ice makers, Sub-Zero reimagined the entire maintenance experience to be intuitive, guided, and low effort, helping to ensure consistent performance and long-term reliability. The guided cleaning system helps ensure every cycle is completed correctly, reducing maintenance-related service calls and supporting years of crystal-clear ice.

The maker's near-silent operation makes it ideal for open-concept kitchens, entertaining spaces, and home bars. A patented ice distribution system eliminates uneven ice levels, maximizing usable ice storage without the need for manual intervention. Together, these innovations ensure consistent ice quality, reduced maintenance, and effortless ownership.

"At Sub-Zero, we believe the best innovations begin by listening to consumers," said Jim Bakke, President and CEO of Sub-Zero Group, Inc. "This ice maker directly solves the frustrations we heard most often, delivering quiet, dependable performance in a beautifully integrated design."

Key Product Specifications:

Ice Quality & Performance: Produces 1.25" crystal-clear, flavorless cubes that are denser than conventional ice cubes. Features an ultrasonic sensor that accurately measures ice levels, unaffected by environment, and a patented system that eliminates uneven ice distribution to maximize usable storage without manual intervention. High‑capacity production of 65 pounds of ice per day with 25 pounds of storage.

Intuitive Cleaning: Minimizes user interaction with a guided, intuitive cleaning system. Eliminates awkward bending or disassembly when cleaning with an easily accessible cleaning drawer. Features a two-step cleaning system that simplifies routine maintenance while protecting the machine's lifespan and supporting years of crystal-clear ice. Features a subtle floor light that displays cleaning progress without opening the door. Enabled with Wi-Fi alerts that notify users when cleaning or sanitizing is needed, and with the ability to monitor the cleaning process via the Sub-Zero Owner's App.

MaxQuiet™ Technology: The MaxQuiet™ Technology, which was developed through proprietary sound research, delivers a near-silent operation, allowing the ice makers to blend seamlessly into any environment.

Smart Features and Controls:

Wi-Fi enabled controls allow users to start or stop ice making, adjust settings, and receive service alerts through the Sub-Zero Owner's App.

Design Features:

Offers a panel-ready design with integrated hinges allowing the unit to blend seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry. Includes non-pump and pump models that eliminate the need for a direct drain connection, allowing flexible installation for both indoor and outdoor settings. Outdoor rated stainless-steel panel with pro handle available for outdoor installation. For extra peace of mind, if the unit senses a water leak, it will shut down to prevent further leakage and notify the user through an alarm and the Owner's App.



Designed by Sub-Zero Group and manufactured at the company's Arizona facility, the new Designer Undercounter 15" Ice Maker reflects Sub-Zero's commitment to engineering products that deliver exceptional performance for up to 20 years.

Be among the first to experience the new Designer Undercounter 15" Ice Maker at a Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove showroom near you. Visit subzero-wolf.com to locate your nearest showroom and schedule an appointment.

About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned company and the industry-leading manufacturer of luxury kitchen appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Sub-Zero Group has set a higher standard for design excellence, technological advancement, and performance for more than 80 years.

The company's iconic brands are trusted in the world's most luxurious homes. Sub-Zero pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group expanded to add residential cooking products, including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers, and ventilation to its offering. In 2018, the company launched Cove, a new brand focused on dishwashing solutions engineered for spotless cleaning and near-silent operation, completing the kitchen suite.

Sub-Zero Group is proudly American based, with manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Iowa, and is consistently recognized for commitment to quality, customer service, and innovation. To learn more or experience Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove products firsthand, visit www.subzero-wolf.com, follow on Facebook and Instagram, or contact Customer Care at 800-222-7820.

SOURCE Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove