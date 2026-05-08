Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Name Global Finalists in 2024-2025 Kitchen Design Contest

43 Design Professionals and One Student Advance to the Winners' Summit and Gala

MADISON, Wis., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove – the industry leaders in luxury kitchen appliances, today announced the 43 Finalists and one Student Winner for the 2024-2025 Kitchen Design Contest via videocast. The contest drew over 1,500 entries from 10 countries and 42 U.S. states, including more than 50% from first-time participants. Designs spanned traditional, contemporary, and transitional styles, with transitional kitchens emerging as the dominant esthetic.

"The Kitchen Design Contest continues to draw remarkable talent from across the globe, and we are proud to recognize this year's finalists," said Jim Bakke, President and CEO of Sub-Zero Group, Inc. "Their creativity is inspiring communities and shaping the future of the kitchen."

The finalists were chosen by a panel of seven esteemed judges – each a Kitchen Design Contest finalist or winner – during deliberations at the Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. The 2024-2025 judges include Sandra Agurto (Cabinetry Creations, Inc., Orlando, FL), Stacy Eisenmann (Eisenmann Architecture, San Francisco, CA), Mick De Giulio (de Giulio design, Chicago, IL), Martin de Sousa (Designström, Canada), Martin Holliday (Chiselwood, United Kingdom), Mark D. Stumer (Mojo Stumer Associates Architects, Greenvale, NY), and Davy Swanenberg (Culimaat High End Kitchens, Netherlands).

"The Kitchen Design Contest entries offered a compelling view into the evolving artistry of kitchen design - from bold contemporary visions to timeless transitional layouts," said judge Sandra Agurto. "The breadth of creativity behind each project underscores the strength of the design community and the enduring impact of this contest in recognizing exceptional talent."

All Finalists and the Student Winner will receive a trip for two to the Winners' Summit and Gala, taking place October 25–28, 2026, at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Summit offers the leading design professionals an opportunity to celebrate their creativity, innovation, and achievement. During the Gala, the 13 Global Winners will be revealed and honored for excellence across a range of categories, including first, second, and third place in Contemporary, Transitional, and Traditional design, as well as First-Time Entrant, Small Space Kitchen, and Best Use Outside of the Kitchen. The previously announced Student Winner will also be recognized for their outstanding work.

Eligibility for the contest required that all design and construction be fully completed within the contest period of January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2025. Both indoor and outdoor kitchen design submissions required specific criteria to ensure a diverse range of entries.

For additional information and to view the videocast announcement, please visit https://www.subzero-wolf.com/trade-resources/kitchen-design-contest.

About the Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Kitchen Design Contest

Since its inception in 1993, the Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Kitchen Design Contest has become a coveted win in the residential home design industry, recognizing kitchen designers, architects, residential designers, interior designers, builders, remodelers, landscape designers, landscape architects, and students for advancing outstanding kitchen design. For more than 30 years and 15 contests, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove has celebrated over 15,000 designs and promoted nearly 800 design professionals as part of the company's Kitchen Design Contest.

For more information on the Kitchen Design Contest, including the contest timeline, official rules, judging panel, awards, and prizes, please visit https://www.subzero-wolf.com/trade-resources/kitchen-design-contest

About Sub -Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned company and the industry-leading manufacturer of luxury kitchen appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Sub-Zero Group has set a higher standard for design excellence, technological advancement, and performance for more than 80 years.

The company's iconic brands are trusted in the world's most luxurious homes. Sub-Zero pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group expanded to add residential cooking products, including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers, and ventilation to its offering. In 2018, the company launched Cove, a new brand focused on dishwashing solutions engineered for spotless cleaning and near-silent operation, completing the kitchen suite.

Sub-Zero Group is proudly American based, with manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Iowa, and is consistently recognized for commitment to quality, customer service, and innovation. To learn more or experience Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove products firsthand, visit www.subzero-wolf.com, follow on Facebook and Instagram, or contact Customer Care at 800-222-7820.

SOURCE Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove