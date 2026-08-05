SUBARU TO ENTER CAPTIVE FINANCE BUSINESS IN THE U.S.

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru Corp (SBR) and Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced Subaru will enter the captive finance business to provide financing directly to Subaru of America customers and retailers, further bolstering Subaru's key U.S. operations. SOA also announced an extension of its partnership with long-term financial partner Chase to supply financial services for its Subaru Motors Finance (SMF) division through the transition, providing continuity for existing customers and retailers through SMF. Subaru customers with existing loans and leases will not be affected by the changeover. Subaru plans to begin supplying a full range of financing options, including retail loans, leases, and floor plan financing, with a target date of 2030.

Yoichi Hori, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Entering the captive finance business will help us support our sales division and our retailers, and strengthen our relationship directly with our customers, which will provide long-term value for our shareholders and partners. This is a strategic opportunity to create future growth and continue our focus on customer loyalty."

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "This is a forward-looking move that provides Subaru with a stronger foothold in the U.S. market and allows us to grow our relationships with our customers and retailers. Having Chase as a continued and strong partner signals to our customers, retailers, and stakeholders that we are committed to building this new platform for lasting success."

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]



Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

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Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.