Subsplash launches Workflows, the first kanban-style work management tool for churches with powerful AI features, email and form automations

DALLAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsplash, a leading church engagement platform trusted by 20,000+ churches and ministries worldwide, recently announced the launch of Subsplash Workflows. Workflows is a visual, drag-and-drop work management tool that pairs AI-powered features with built-in automations and email, so ministry teams can organize processes, coordinate people, and follow up—all without leaving the dashboard.

Subsplash released Workflows, the first kanban-style work management tool designed specifically for churches. It pairs an intuitive drag-and-drop board with AI generation and automated forms and email follow-ups. Staff can easily manage visitor onboarding, volunteer training, room requests, and donor appreciation—all connected to your existing Subsplash engagement data so nothing gets forgotten.

Church staff and volunteers juggle dozens of ongoing processes every week: following up with first-time visitors, onboarding new volunteers, managing event preparation, tracking membership steps, and more. Until now, those processes lived in spreadsheets, sticky notes, or nowhere at all.

Workflows brings everything into a single system of record, anchoring tasks directly to the engagement-driven people profiles already powering the Subsplash Platform.

"Our mission is to equip every church with leading technology," said Tim Turner, Founder & CEO of Subsplash. "We hear it from church leaders all the time: too much of their week goes to managing logistics instead of discipling their people. Workflows was built to change that—one place to organize the work, so churches can get back to focusing on their mission."

Built on an intuitive board-and-card interface, Workflows makes it easy to create a new process from scratch, choose a pre-built template, or describe it to the AI Workflow Generator, which drafts a complete workflow with checklists, due dates, and assignees in seconds. Automations help keep work moving forward. For example, digital form entries automatically create new cards. When a card moves to a new step, Workflows can automatically send a personalized email, and assign the next step to a person, so nothing waits on someone remembering what comes next.

Churches already using Workflows are seeing the impact firsthand. "I knew [Workflows] was going to fill a gap we desperately needed," said Megan Hinesley, Next Generation Director at Catalyst Church. She describes Workflows as "a really wonderful tool that has allowed the staff and key volunteers to take administrative weight off our shoulders so that we can be more focused on actually connecting with people."

Common use cases include new visitor follow-ups, volunteer applications and training, baptism interest, room requests, new donor appreciation, and event preparation. Because Workflows lives inside the Subsplash Dashboard alongside giving, people, communication, and events data, staff can quickly see everyone's engagement history without needing to jump between systems.

Workflows is now available to any organization on Subsplash One.

About Subsplash

Subsplash is an industry leader in SaaS, fintech, and AI with an award-winning digital engagement platform used by over 20,000 leading churches and ministries around the world. Subsplash is passionate about helping mission-minded organizations engage their audiences through centralized, easy-to-manage systems. As the creators of the Ultimate Engagement Platform™, they're dedicated to delivering delight to billions of people through custom mobile apps, AI, websites, live streaming, media hosting and delivery, online giving, events, church management, communication tools, and more. Additional information about Subsplash is available at www.subsplash.com.

SOURCE Subsplash