Suburban Water Systems Invests $10.9 Million in La Puente Water Treatment Plant

Plant 128 delivers drinking water to La Puente and Hacienda Heights.

New above-ground welded steel tank meets seismic standards.

Updated electrical equipment and backup generator support reliable service and safety.

LA PUENTE, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Water Systems ("Suburban") invested approximately $10.9 million to upgrade Plant 128, which stores and delivers essential water to residents, businesses and fire hydrants in La Puente and Hacienda Heights. Suburban engineers and water experts replaced a century-old reservoir and modernized electrical equipment to strengthen the local water system's reliability and resiliency.

The project was celebrated at a ribbon cutting with local leaders, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and City of La Puente Mayor Charlie Klinakis. Both emphasized dependable water service as essential to protecting public health, supporting the economy and preparing for emergencies.

According to Suburban President Craig Gott, the investment reflects Suburban's commitment to maintaining infrastructure for today and future generations.

"Water infrastructure is easy to overlook because it operates behind the scenes, but it plays a vital role in everyday life," said Gott. "This project strengthens system reliability and supports safe, dependable water service for decades to come."

Upgrades include a welded steel storage tank designed to meet modern seismic standards and better withstand earthquake activity. Electrical system improvements and a backup generator enhance employee safety and help maintain water service during power disruptions.

"Customers depend on us," Gott said. "Whether it's providing clean drinking water, supporting local businesses or ensuring adequate fire protection, critical investments help us deliver the service our communities expect and deserve."

Gott also noted that water remains one of the most affordable utility services available. He said, "For less than a penny per gallon, customers receive water that meets rigorous safety and quality standards delivered directly to their tap. We're proud to provide a product people can trust at a good value."

Suburban also offers bill payment assistance to qualifying customers through its Customer Assistance Program. Customers can apply at www.suburbanwatersystems.com.

About Suburban Water Systems: Suburban provides high-quality water and promotes efficient water use to approximately 300,000 residents in and around Covina, West Covina, La Puente, Glendora, Hacienda Heights, Whittier, La Mirada, Buena Park, La Habra, Walnut and other unincorporated areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties. Suburban is a CPUC-regulated utility committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable water service.

SOURCE Suburban Water Systems