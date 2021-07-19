Successful Student Publishes "The Best Online Bachelor's in Computer Science 2021"

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful Student https://successfulstudent.org/ an education-focused website, providing objective, student-centric college rankings for students to navigate education, has published its 2021 ranking of The Best Online Bachelor's in Computer Science 2021.

The Best Online Bachelor's in Computer Science 2021 is a list of the top 30 universities and colleges in the U.S. that offer online Computer Science bachelor's degrees. This includes online Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Computer Science.

The most salient point that sets this ranking apart from other Computer Science college rankings is the methodology behind the ranking. Using a database of all online Computer Science bachelor's degrees in the U.S., a proprietary algorithm parses the data and produces the best online programs by a weighted formula. This formula calculates across two main variables: Academic Influence in Computer Science (Computer Science articles and citations in academic journals and other publications), and factors most beneficial to students (lowest tuition rates, and highest acceptance and graduation rates).

As a result of this formula, this ranking is a convergence of academic prestige in Computer Science and online Computer Science programs that are most affordable and student-friendly.

Universities in this ranking (listed here alphabetically):

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY – MONTEREY BAY

CENTRAL METHODIST UNIVERSITY

COLORADO TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY – COLORADO SPRINGS

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY – SAINT PAUL

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

DEPAUL UNIVERSITY

EASTERN NEW MEXICO UNIVERSITY

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY

FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY

JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY – CHARLOTTE

LAMAR UNIVERSITY

LEWIS UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE UNIVERSITY OF SAINT LOUIS

MERCY COLLEGE

OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY

PARK UNIVERSITY

REGENT UNIVERSITY

REGIS UNIVERSITY

SIMMONS UNIVERSITY

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

TROY UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT SPRINGFIELD

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS

Computer Science is one of the best online college degrees available, in terms of earning potential with various career fields working as a Computer Scientist, and the projected growth rates of these vocations.

Successful Student provides objective rankings and educational resources for students who are navigating education, at undergraduate and graduate levels. We were the first to rank schools and degrees for students, as a bottom-up, student-centric approach to understanding education options. We are educators, data scientists, and past students who are mapping education for future students.

