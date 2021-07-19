Successful Student Publishes "The Best Online Bachelor's in Computer Science 2021"
FORT WORTH, Texas, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful Student https://successfulstudent.org/ an education-focused website, providing objective, student-centric college rankings for students to navigate education, has published its 2021 ranking of The Best Online Bachelor's in Computer Science 2021.
The Best Online Bachelor's in Computer Science 2021 is a list of the top 30 universities and colleges in the U.S. that offer online Computer Science bachelor's degrees. This includes online Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Computer Science.
The most salient point that sets this ranking apart from other Computer Science college rankings is the methodology behind the ranking. Using a database of all online Computer Science bachelor's degrees in the U.S., a proprietary algorithm parses the data and produces the best online programs by a weighted formula. This formula calculates across two main variables: Academic Influence in Computer Science (Computer Science articles and citations in academic journals and other publications), and factors most beneficial to students (lowest tuition rates, and highest acceptance and graduation rates).
As a result of this formula, this ranking is a convergence of academic prestige in Computer Science and online Computer Science programs that are most affordable and student-friendly.
Universities in this ranking (listed here alphabetically):
AUBURN UNIVERSITY
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY – MONTEREY BAY
CENTRAL METHODIST UNIVERSITY
COLORADO TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY – COLORADO SPRINGS
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY – SAINT PAUL
DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
DEPAUL UNIVERSITY
EASTERN NEW MEXICO UNIVERSITY
FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY
FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY
JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY – CHARLOTTE
LAMAR UNIVERSITY
LEWIS UNIVERSITY
MARYVILLE UNIVERSITY OF SAINT LOUIS
MERCY COLLEGE
OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY
OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY
PARK UNIVERSITY
REGENT UNIVERSITY
REGIS UNIVERSITY
SIMMONS UNIVERSITY
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
TROY UNIVERSITY
UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT SPRINGFIELD
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS
Computer Science is one of the best online college degrees available, in terms of earning potential with various career fields working as a Computer Scientist, and the projected growth rates of these vocations.
Successful Student provides objective rankings and educational resources for students who are navigating education, at undergraduate and graduate levels. We were the first to rank schools and degrees for students, as a bottom-up, student-centric approach to understanding education options. We are educators, data scientists, and past students who are mapping education for future students.
