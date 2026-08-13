SueWallSt Reminds COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 21, 2026 - CCOI

Institutional investors with CCOI losses may wish to review fiduciary options after allegations that wavelength backlog, dividend sustainability, and forced-sale risks were not fully disclosed.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Cogent common stock between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

CCOI shares allegedly declined from a Class Period high of more than $86.00 to less than $17.00, a drop of approximately $69.00 per share and more than 80%. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery and ERISA Portfolio Review

Pension funds, endowments, Taft-Hartley plans, asset managers, and other fiduciaries that purchased CCOI during the Class Period may wish to review trading records and portfolio exposure. The complaint alleges that Cogent's public statements overstated demand for its optical wavelength business by citing a backlog that later failed to convert into paying customers.

The action also claims investors were not adequately informed about risks tied to Cogent's long-standing dividend growth policy, which was later cut by 98%, or the potential market disruption from a forced sale of pledged insider shares.

Fiduciary Considerations for CCOI Losses

Institutional investors often have recordkeeping, monitoring, and recovery obligations when portfolio losses are tied to alleged securities violations. For CCOI holders, relevant review points may include:

Purchases of CCOI common stock during the February 29, 2024 to May 1, 2026 Class Period;

Losses connected to the alleged decline from more than $86.00 per share to less than $17.00 per share;

decline from more than $86.00 per share to less than $17.00 per share; Exposure to portfolio strategies that relied on Cogent's dividend yield or dividend growth history;

Whether institutional investment records reflected reliance on reported wavelength demand, backlog, or revenue targets;

Whether ERISA plans or public pension funds should evaluate lead plaintiff options based on documented losses.

Alleged Portfolio Impact From Backlog and Dividend Events

The complaint contends that Cogent's wavelength backlog reached approximately 2,700 units but that up to 90% of that backlog was later lost. Plaintiffs further allege that the Company's dividend policy, after 52 consecutive quarters of increases, proved unsustainable and was slashed by 98%.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly where alleged disclosure failures may have affected pension assets, retirement beneficiaries, and long-term portfolio allocations. Here, the alleged decline from more than $86.00 to less than $17.00 per share warrants careful review by fiduciaries with CCOI exposure." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CCOI Lawsuit

Q: What is the CCOI class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026. Shares fell more than 80% after alleged revelations concerning the loss of up to 90% of the wavelength backlog and a 98% dividend cut. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did CCOI stock drop? A: Shares fell by more than 80%, a decline of approximately $69.00 per share, after alleged disclosures concerning backlog losses and the dividend cut. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CCOI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Cogent made materially false or misleading statements regarding demand for its optical wavelength business, the quality of its backlog, the sustainability of its dividend policy, and risks related to pledged insider shares. When alleged corrective information was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after an investor provides trading information for review? A: An attorney can review the trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of potential eligibility based on purchase dates, sale dates, share quantities, and losses.

Q: What if I already sold my CCOI shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when shares were purchased, not whether they are still held. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com