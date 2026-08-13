SueWallSt Reminds EquipmentShare.com Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 21, 2026 - EQPT

The chronology of EquipmentShare's publications are the focus of this release, which tracks how assurances from the Company's IPO allegedly gave way to a swift market correction following a June 2026 report alleging "undisclosed related-party transactions."

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026.

Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected]

EquipmentShare shares: $24.50 IPO price; $16.06 reported low; $8.44 per-share decline; more than 34.5% decline; $1.58 drop on June 24, 2026; $2.61 additional drop on June 25, 2026. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by September 21, 2026.

January 2026: IPO Disclosures Set the Baseline

The complaint recounts that EquipmentShare completed its January 2026 IPO after filing a Registration Statement and prospectus that discussed transactions with entities owned or controlled by the Company's co-founders. As detailed in the action, those filings represented that a number of such transactions were expected to be terminated or substantially reduced before completion of the offering.

EquipmentShare Timeline Disclosure Events for Shareholders

January 13, 2026: EquipmentShare filed its final amended Form S-1/A with the SEC.

January 22, 2026: The Registration Statement was declared effective.

January 26, 2026: The Company filed its Form 424B4 prospectus and sold 30.5 million Class A shares at $24.50 per share.

March 18, 2026: EquipmentShare reported full-year 2025 results, including related-party receivables and lease obligations.

March 19, 2026: The Company filed its FY25 Form 10-K, which the lawsuit chronicles as repeating allegedly incomplete related-party transaction disclosures.

incomplete related-party transaction disclosures. June 24 and June 25, 2026: A research report alleging undisclosed founder-affiliated transactions was followed by unusually heavy trading and share-price declines.

March 2026: Annual Reporting Allegedly Continued the Omission

The lawsuit chronicles that EquipmentShare's FY25 reporting identified equipment sales, OWN Program payouts, receivables, leases, and other transactions involving entities owned or controlled by the co-founders. The action claims those disclosures remained materially misleading because they allegedly did not identify the full scope of related-party involvement, including entities tied to EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, and Armada Fleet Management.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. Here, the timeline alleged in the complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received a complete picture of related-party exposure from the IPO through the June 2026 report." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

June 2026: Alleged Corrective Event and Market Reaction

On June 24, 2026, Umibōzu Research published a report alleging that undisclosed related-party transactions had netted founder-affiliated entities at least $77 million, with the figure potentially higher. The complaint alleges that the report described a web of 130 affiliated entities and asserted that the OWN Program was used to route significant fees and payments to related parties.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EQPT Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the EQPT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges EquipmentShare.com Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding related-party transactions, the extent of founder-affiliated involvement in the OWN Program, and whether certain transactions would be terminated or substantially reduced after the IPO.

Q: Who is eligible to join the EQPT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased EQPT stock or securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did EQPT stock drop? A: Shares traded as low as $16.06 per share after the IPO price of $24.50, a decline of $8.44 per share, or more than 34.5%. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What if I already sold my EQPT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What court was the EQPT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses and provide oversight of how the case is run.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com