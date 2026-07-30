SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 4, 2026 in Grail, Inc. Lawsuit - GRAL

Wall Street's Reassessment of Grail: How Analyst Expectations Built on Positive NHS-Galleri Representations Collapsed Alongside GRAL's $51.32 Per-Share Decline

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt tracks the evolution of Wall Street analyst opinion on Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) following the filing of a securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

GRAL shares collapsed 50.55%, losing $51.32 per share in a single trading session on February 20, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Fueled by Company Representations

Throughout the Class Period, sell-side analysts covering Grail built their models and price targets around management's repeated positive characterizations of the NHS-Galleri trial. The complaint details how Morgan Stanley, Canaccord Genuity, and Wolfe Research analysts posed questions during earnings calls that reflected growing confidence in the trial's trajectory. Analysts specifically probed the "substantially higher" positive predictive value and the trial's statistical powering, and received responses from management that reinforced expectations for a successful mid-2026 readout.

The Downgrades Begin: February 2026 Reassessment

When Grail disclosed on February 19, 2026, that the "primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed," the analyst consensus fractured overnight. Coverage that had been anchored to confidence in the three-year trial design and the company's characterization of results as "very encouraging" required immediate and dramatic revision. The lawsuit contends that analyst models were constructed on incomplete and misleading company disclosures.

Morgan Stanley's analyst had questioned the read-across from first-round results to the final readout, receiving assurances that the trial was designed to deliver results in the timeframe provided

Wolfe Research's analyst specifically asked about clinical utility expectations and was told PATHFINDER 2 results gave management "a lot of confidence"

Canaccord Genuity's analyst inquired about PPV specifics and was told the substantially higher figure was "a concrete number," not modeled

Analysts were told the study "was set to be able to deliver a statistically significant result" in the reduction of late-stage cancers

Wall Street's consensus reflected management's own stated confidence that the NHS-Galleri readout would be "a great calling card" for global expansion

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for GRAL Investors

When sell-side coverage is constructed on company representations that later prove materially incomplete, the resulting price corrections can be severe. The action claims that analysts could not have independently assessed the probability of endpoint failure because management withheld detailed top-line data, citing "integrity of the trial" concerns. This information asymmetry allegedly left analysts and investors alike unable to accurately price risk into GRAL shares throughout the Class Period.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The magnitude of GRAL's single-day decline reflects a market that was fundamentally surprised by information that may have been knowable to insiders far earlier." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 4, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: How much did GRAL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50.55%, a decline of $51.32 per share, after the company disclosed that the primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV cancer reduction was not observed in the NHS-Galleri trial. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the GRAL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GRAL stock or securities between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do GRAL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GRAL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 4, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com