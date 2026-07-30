SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 4, 2026 in Verra Mobility Corporation Lawsuit - VRRM

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: Two Senior Executives Who Certified Verra Mobility's SEC Filings Are Named as Defendants After a 71% Stock Collapse

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) of a pending securities class action naming two senior officers as individual defendants. Class Period: February 24, 2026 through May 26, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

VRRM shares lost $9.23 per share, falling 71% from $13.08 to $3.85 after the Company disclosed Avis Budget Group's contract termination. The Court has set August 4, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

David Roberts, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Craig Conti, Chief Financial Officer, are each named as defendants in the securities action filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. The complaint charges that both executives possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Verra's SEC filings, press releases, conference call statements, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors.

The lawsuit contends that each defendant was provided with copies of the Company's reports and press releases prior to or shortly after issuance, and had both the ability and opportunity to prevent misleading statements or cause them to be corrected.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act imposes liability on individuals who act as "controlling persons" of a company that violates Section 10(b). The action alleges that Roberts and Conti controlled Verra's day-to-day operations, directed its public communications strategy, and determined what information reached the investing public during the Class Period.

Roberts directed Verra's strategic messaging at the February 24, 2026 earnings call, the March 3, 2026 Morgan Stanley conference, and the May 6, 2026 Q1 earnings call, allegedly providing reassurances about contract renewal prospects that omitted material adverse facts

providing reassurances about contract renewal prospects that omitted material adverse facts Conti presented detailed financial guidance and segment-level projections at each of these events, reaffirming full-year 2026 targets through May 6 despite alleged knowledge of deteriorating negotiations with Avis Budget Group

knowledge of deteriorating negotiations with Avis Budget Group Both executives signed Verra's Form 10-K for fiscal year 2025, filed February 24, 2026, which highlighted "long-standing relationships" with Avis, Enterprise, and Hertz without disclosing the fragility of the Avis renewal

Both defendants bore Sarbanes-Oxley certification obligations under Sections 302 and 906, personally attesting to the accuracy of Verra's financial disclosures and the effectiveness of internal controls

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under SOX Section 302, Roberts and Conti each certified that Verra's SEC filings did not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit material facts necessary to make statements not misleading. Under SOX Section 906, each certified that the financial statements fairly presented the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The action asserts these certifications were materially false given the alleged concealment of risks surrounding the Avis relationship.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify financial disclosures while allegedly withholding information about the potential loss of a customer representing over 10% of revenue, the law provides mechanisms for investor accountability." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the VRRM lawsuit? A: The complaint names Verra Mobility Corporation and individual defendants David Roberts (CEO) and Craig Conti (CFO), who signed SEC filings and made public statements during the Class Period.

Q: What is the VRRM lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 4, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do VRRM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com