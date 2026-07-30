SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 21, 2026 in COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. Lawsuit - CCOI

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Optical Wavelength Backlog Misrepresentations. The lawsuit alleges that Cogent Communications overstated demand for its optical wavelength business by highlighting a backlog that allegedly was unlikely to convert into paying revenue.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

CCOI shares allegedly lost more than 80%, or approximately $69.00 per share, after Class Period disclosures concerning the alleged failure of Cogent's wavelength backlog to convert. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by September 21, 2026.

The Alleged Optical Wavelength Backlog Securities Fraud Issue

According to the lawsuit, Cogent repeatedly described strong demand for optical wavelength services after acquiring the former Sprint wireline business. The complaint alleges that those statements gave investors the impression that thousands of wavelength opportunities represented meaningful future revenue.

The lawsuit contends that the backlog was largely illusory because up to 90% of the cited orders were allegedly expected to fail or never become paying customers.

Key Backlog Allegations for Shareholders

Cogent allegedly cited a growing wavelength backlog that reached approximately 2,700 unique wavelengths.

cited a growing wavelength backlog that reached approximately 2,700 unique wavelengths. The complaint alleges that many orders depended on network reconfiguration work that was not yet complete.

that many orders depended on network reconfiguration work that was not yet complete. Customers allegedly faced long provisioning windows that impaired conversion of the backlog into revenue.

faced long provisioning windows that impaired conversion of the backlog into revenue. The lawsuit contends that investors were not adequately informed that a substantial portion of the backlog was unlikely to materialize.

The alleged backlog problem was central to Cogent's growth story for the acquired wireline assets.

How the Alleged Backlog Issue Affected Cogent's Turnaround Story

Cogent's wavelength business was allegedly presented as a key driver of the Company's post-acquisition plan. As alleged, the market valued Cogent in part on expectations that wavelength demand would help transform an acquired, declining wireline network into a growth platform.

"This case presents important questions about backlog disclosure obligations in the telecommunications sector, particularly where alleged order volume was central to the Company's growth narrative. Investors should be able to evaluate whether reported demand reflected realistic revenue opportunity or material risks that were not fully disclosed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the CCOI Lawsuit

Q: What is the CCOI class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026. The case focuses on alleged misrepresentations concerning demand for Cogent's optical wavelength business and the reliability of its backlog.

Q: Who may be eligible in the CCOI investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CCOI stock or securities between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CCOI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Cogent made materially false or misleading statements regarding demand for optical wavelength services, the size and quality of the backlog, and the likelihood that those orders would convert into revenue. The lawsuit alleges that up to 90% of the backlog was ultimately lost.

Q: When did Cogent allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 29, 2024 to May 1, 2026. The complaint alleges that statements during this period overstated the strength and reliability of wavelength demand.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses and help oversee how the case is litigated.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CCOI shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com