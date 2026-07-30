SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 22, 2026 in PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION Lawsuit - PRCT

Institutional investors and fiduciaries may need to assess PRCT losses tied to allegations that Procept's undisclosed handpiece discount program inflated recurring revenue metrics and pulled forward demand.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Procept common stock between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

PRCT shares declined more than 75%, from approximately $100.00 during the Class Period to less than $25.00 after alleged corrective disclosures, representing more than $75.00 per share. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on September 22, 2026.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery ERISA Considerations

The securities action alleges that Procept's valuation depended heavily on recurring handpiece revenue and reported utilization of its installed AquaBeam Robotic Systems. For pension funds, retirement plans, foundations, and asset managers, the alleged decline may warrant a transaction-level review of purchases, sales, and retained holdings during the Class Period.

The pleading asserts that investors were not told that an extensive discount program allegedly encouraged customers to place bulk handpiece orders beyond underlying procedure demand. As claimed, this allegedly created excess field inventory that later required destocking and optimization efforts.

Fiduciary Obligations and PRCT Recovery Options

Institutional fiduciaries evaluating PRCT losses may consider:

Whether plan or fund assets purchased PRCT common stock during the February 28, 2024 to February 25, 2026 Class Period.

Whether purchases occurred at prices allegedly inflated by reported handpiece sales, utilization metrics, or recurring revenue assumptions.

inflated by reported handpiece sales, utilization metrics, or recurring revenue assumptions. Whether transaction records show losses after PRCT declined from approximately $100.00 to less than $25.00.

Whether the institution has governance procedures for monitoring securities class action recoveries.

Whether serving as lead plaintiff would align with the institution's fiduciary duties and loss profile.

Case Summary for Large Holders

The complaint alleges that Procept reported strong handpiece revenue while customer inventory was allegedly building in the field. It further claims that the Company later disclosed actual procedure data showing handpiece sales had exceeded procedures by 8% to 16% every quarter since the first quarter of 2023.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly where alleged losses arise from recurring revenue metrics and operating data that the market closely followed. Here, fiduciaries may wish to evaluate whether PRCT purchases were affected by the alleged gap between reported handpiece demand and actual procedure activity." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PRCT Lawsuit

Q: When did PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 28, 2024 to February 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information regarding handpiece sales, procedure data, and field inventory that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the PRCT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PRCT lawsuit? A: The complaint names PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who allegedly signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PRCT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com