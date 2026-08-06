SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2026 in Wise Group plc Lawsuit - WSE

Two Wise Group plc executives who signed and certified the Company's SEC disclosures are named as individual defendants in a securities class action alleging that regulatory risks tied to anti-money laundering deficiencies were materially understated.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

WSE shares declined $2.05 per share, or 16.05%, over the June 1 through June 3, 2026 trading sessions, closing at $10.72, and fell a further $0.75 per share, or 6.2%, to $11.33 on July 24, 2026. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by September 29, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The action names Kristo Käärmann, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at all relevant times, and Emmanuel Thomassin, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at all relevant times. The pleading asserts that both were directly involved in the Company's day-to-day operations at the highest levels and were involved in drafting, reviewing, or disseminating the challenged disclosures filed in connection with the Company's Nasdaq listing.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Beyond the primary claims under Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5, the complaint charges both officers under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In practical terms, officers who controlled the Company may be held personally answerable for the alleged violations of the entity they controlled.

Alleged Control Person Liability

Both defendants are alleged to have controlled the content and dissemination of the registration materials incorporated by reference on the day of the Nasdaq debut.

to have controlled the content and dissemination of the registration materials incorporated by reference on the day of the Nasdaq debut. The complaint charges that the officers were privy to confidential proprietary information regarding the Company's compliance posture.

As averred, the officers were responsible for oversight and implementation of the Company's internal controls over regulatory compliance.

The action alleges the risk language framed anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing failures as hypothetical while a present, alleged "longstanding" deficiency existed.

the risk language framed anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing failures as hypothetical while a present, "longstanding" deficiency existed. The pleading asserts the officers knew of, or recklessly disregarded, an active Brussels Public Prosecutor's inquiry when the challenged disclosures issued.

Control-person allegations under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act are central to the individual liability theory advanced.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here, the complaint alleges that risk disclosures describing anti-money laundering compliance failures in hypothetical terms were signed while a longstanding deficiency was allegedly already present." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WSE Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the WSE lawsuit? A: The complaint names Wise Group plc and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What court was the WSE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WSE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wise Group plc made materially false or misleading statements regarding the adequacy of its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls and the regulatory risks it faced during the Class Period. When reports of a Belgian money laundering investigation and the OCC's denial of the Company's national trust bank application emerged, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do WSE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my WSE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com