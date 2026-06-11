SueWallSt Reminds Sportradar Group AG Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 17, 2026 - SRAD

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Sportradar's 'Integrity Services' as an Alleged Sham That Permitted Illegal Operators to Access Company Products

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: November 7, 2024 through April 21, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

SRAD shares fell $3.80 per share, approximately 22.6%, closing at $13.04 on April 22, 2026. The Court has set July 17, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged 'Check-the-Box' Compliance Framework

Sportradar marketed itself as a guardian of sports betting integrity. The Company published a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics stating it placed integrity, transparency, and professionalism at the heart of all it does. Its website promoted an "Integrity Services" division leveraging AI-powered fraud detection to monitor suspicious betting activity across global markets.

The lawsuit asserts these representations were materially misleading. Investigative reports published on April 22, 2026 by Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research alleged that the Company's compliance apparatus was a facade. Muddy Waters concluded that Sportradar "intentionally combines a 'check-the-box' KYC review with a 'see nothing, know nothing' approach to illegal markets."

Industry Context: KYC Standards in Global Sports Betting

Know-Your-Customer protocols are the foundation of lawful sports data distribution. Regulators across North America and Europe require data providers to verify that their partners hold valid licenses for the jurisdictions in which they operate. The action claims Sportradar's compliance team failed to enforce these standards despite management's repeated assurances.

The Company's Code of Conduct claimed business practices upheld "high standards of ethics and integrity"

Sportradar's Integrity Services division was promoted as "a leading provider of monitoring, intelligence, education, consultancy, rights protection, and regulatory solutions"

Investigative findings allege over 270 platforms, more than one-third of Sportradar's claimed 800 partners, operated illegally in regulated or prohibited markets

over 270 platforms, more than one-third of Sportradar's claimed 800 partners, operated illegally in regulated or prohibited markets Former employees reportedly told investigators that one of the Company's top ten clients "is likely to be the world's largest illegal gambling operator by revenue"

operator by revenue" Three regulators in North America and Europe have already commenced reviews of the Company, as alleged in the reports

in the reports The Company's annual reports repeatedly certified that it had obtained "all licenses, authorizations, findings of suitability, registrations, permits and approvals necessary" for operations

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company promotes itself as an industry watchdog while allegedly enabling the very conduct it claims to police, shareholders are entitled to know the truth," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (888) SueWallSt.

Why Alleged Integrity Services Failures Matter to Shareholders

Sportradar's value proposition to sports leagues like the NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour, and FIFA depends on its reputation as a trusted compliance partner. The lawsuit contends that the gap between the Company's public compliance posture and its actual practices exposed shareholders to undisclosed regulatory, reputational, and revenue risks. If regulators force Sportradar to sever ties with illegal operators, as Callisto suggested, the Company faces a binary choice: surrender a material portion of its revenue base or risk losing its licenses in key regulated markets.

ABOUT SUEWALLST

Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, SueWallSt is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the SRAD investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased SRAD stock or securities between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SRAD lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Sportradar made materially false or misleading statements regarding its compliance processes, KYC procedures, and relationships with licensed operators during the class period. When the true state of the Company's partnerships with illegal operators was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SRAD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SRAD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com